World, America

Trump comes to rescue of wife Melania for wearing stilettos to Harvey-hit Texas

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Despite criticism, the first lady was seen wearing stilettos again while leaving the White House for a 2nd trip to Texas later that week.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania board the Air Force One.
 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania board the Air Force One.

Washington: US President Donald Trump came to wife Melania Trump’s rescue days after she faced backlash for wearing stilettos while visiting the flood ravaged Texas in August, a media report said.

US based magazine, The Hill quoted Trump saying, “She's wearing high-heels like many of you would do. And they went after her, but she didn't know, and then when she got off the plane in Texas she was wearing sneakers, which she had with her. And they [media] know it was dishonest," Trump told the crowd, adding sarcastically, "You know, she's going to go into the floods with her high heels.”

In August, Trump and his wife Melania had visited the flood ravaged Texas during which the latter was spotted wearing sky-high heels before boarding the aircraft from White House in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Melania Trump, who has always been in news for her style quotient, was criticised by netizens all around the world.

In this regard, slamming the coverage of her shoes, the first lady's communications director has said in statement, “It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas and people are worried about her shoes”, the report quoted.

Despite criticism, the first lady was seen wearing stilettos again while leaving the White House for a second trip to Texas later that week.

Tags: donald trump, melania trump, flood ravaged texas, hurricane harvey
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
 

Watch: Salman’s original Judwaas make a comeback, meet Varun’s twin avatars

Screengrabs from the video posted on Youtube.
 

Like drinking tea at office? We have some bad news

Studies suggest that 1 in 5 mugs in offices are harbouring unsavoury microbes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kohli could have shared Man of the Match award in Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav’s coach

"Virat Kohli is a senior member of the team and he could have encouraged the junior players by sharing the honour," Kuldeep Yadav's coach Kapil Pande said. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious ‘dande me daal dena’ comment is caught on stump mic

MS Dhoni, as caught on stump mic, was vocal and pithy with his chatter from behind the wickets during the Chennai ODI. And nothing changed on that aspect even as the venue changed from Chennai to Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chelsea legend John Terry disgusted with Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake, here's why

The 36-year-old was left fuming on Thursday after finding out that Indian tobacco brand Gold Flake had used his blurred image on their cover packaging. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

With Afghan policy on agenda, US defence secy to meet Modi during India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met US secretary of defence Jim Mattis in Washington DC during former's state visit to US in June. (Photo: PTI)

Trapped under debris for 16 hours, Mexico woman's texts help save her

People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (Photo: AP)

Russia's Lavrov says US, N Korea in 'kindergarden fight'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Russia was working with other countries to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarden fight between children (where) no one can stop them. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump calls N Korea’s Kim Jong-Un ‘madman with nuclear weapons’

In the telephonic conversation with Duterte, Trump also asked the Philippines President to convince China to tackle North Korea. (Photo: AP)

Must be able to return to homeland in safety, dignity: Hasina on Rohingyas at UNGA

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday at the UN headquarters. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham