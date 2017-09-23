World, America

Russia's Lavrov says US, N Korea in 'kindergarden fight'

AFP
Published Sep 23, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 10:22 am IST
'We have to calm down the hot heads and understand that we do need pauses, that we do need some contacts,' Russian Foreign Minister said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Russia was working with other countries to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarden fight between children (where) no one can stop them. (Photo: AP)
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Russia was working with other countries to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarden fight between children (where) no one can stop them. (Photo: AP)

New York: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday described the rhetoric between leaders of the United States and North Korea as a "kindergarden fight between children" and urged calm.

"We have to calm down the hot heads and understand that we do need pauses, that we do need some contacts," Lavrov told a news conference at the United Nations where he was attending the annual General Assembly debate.

In his first address to the world gathering on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to "totally destroy North Korea," derided leader Kim Yong-Un as "Rocket Man" and said he was on a "suicide mission."

Read: Donald Trump calls N Korea’s Kim Jong-Un ‘madman with nuclear weapons’

Kim shot back at Trump on Thursday, describing him as "mentally deranged" and warning he would "pay dearly" for his threat.

Lavrov said Russia was working with other countries "to strive for the reasonable and not the emotional approach - instead of the kindergarden fight between children (where) no one can stop them."

Moscow would welcome any attempt by a third country to mediate in the crisis, Lavrov told a news conference, adding that this could come from a "neutral" European nation. Switzerland has offered its mediation.

Russia and China are pushing a joint proposal to kick-start talks with North Korea by freezing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests in exchange for a suspension of US-South Korean military drills.

The United States however has rejected that proposal as "insulting" and maintains it will not offer incentives to Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table.

Without mentioning the United States, Lavrov said those countries that refuse dialogue are "not fulfilling" the obligations of UN Security Council resolutions that call for a peaceful settlement to the crisis.

North Korea in recent weeks detonated its sixth nuclear bomb and has test-fired intercontinental missiles - saying it needs to defend itself against hostility from the United States and its allies.

Tags: russian foreign minister, sergei lavrov, donald trump, kim jong-un, kindergarden fight between children, hot heads
Location: United States, New York, New York




