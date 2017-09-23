World, America

In UNGA speech, Swaraj to take world by storm, may corner China on JeM chief ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VAIBHAV BANSODE
Published Sep 23, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Swaraj is also expected to echo India’s stand on Rohingya issue and the long standing India’s bid for permanent membership for UNSC.
MEA spokeseprson tweets, reaffirming the need for early reform of the UN Security Council, EAM Sushma Swaraj attends the G-4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with Brazil, Germany and Japan represntatives. (Photo: EAM Twitter)
New York: External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the third time representing India in the 72nd session of the General Assembly is likely to corner China for its hindrance to put UN ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Massod Azhar.

Sushma Swaraj is also expected to echo India’s stand on Rohingya issue and the long standing India’s bid for permanent membership for UN Security Council.

It was for the first time that BRICS nation in a declaration termed the Pakistan based organisations, like JeM as terrorist group.

The move came close on heels after US President Donald Trump in August attacked Pakistan for giving safe havens to terrorist outfits. The US had already declared the JeM as terror group.

With a backing from super power along with BRICS Sushma Swaraj is in comfortable position to give China a rebuttal on supporting its all weather ally Pakistan from harbouring terrorists groups.

China has been acting as a roadblock to India’s request to put UN ban on JeM chief, the main perpetrator behind the 2016 Pathankot air base attack in India. China has been using veto to make India’s plea null and void.

Stating that Pakistan has become geography synonymous with terror, India’s first secretary to UN, Eenam Gambhir in Right of Reply during the general debate of 72nd session, on Friday said: “The quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror.' Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism.”

Rohingya issue
Meanwhile, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj is also likely to clear the air about the India’s perspective on Rohingya issue as UN Human Rights Council earlier in September had deplored India’s move of deporting Rohingya refugees.

Responding to UN’s backlash, India’s representative to UN called the move to safeguard nation's security, saying in it’s reply that the Rohingya refugees has affiliation to terrorist groups based in Pakistan.

The Indian Government reiterated the same and has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Rohingya issue calling them "illegal" immigrants in the country and their continuous stay posed "serious national security ramifications".

Media reports said that Pakistan based militant outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamatul Mujahideen and Pakistani Taliban have reportedly given full assistance to the Rohingiya militants.

Similarly, Al Qaeda militants calling a support for Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, has warned the country that it would face punishment for its crimes.

The Rohingya refugee crisis, began with the military operation that sparked by attacks carried out by Rohingya militants on police posts on August 25. The crisis had shocked the world and UN as over 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to take refugee in Bangladesh.

UNSC Permanent Membership
Sushma Swaraj is once again expected to bring up India's bid for permanent membership in United Nations Security Council.  Ever since, Modi government came to power in 2014 India has been strongly pitching to among the five members along with Brazil, Japan and Germany.

But the bid has not borne the fruit as China, the only Asian-subcontinent country, enjoying the permanent status is against India's demand of being a permanent member.

The UNSC is combined group of 20 major countries, of which 5 countries (US, Russia, Britian, France and China), who are quoted as world powers enjoy permanent membership, whereas the other 15 countries, which include both India and Pakistan are non-permanent and the list of non-permanent countries keep rotating.

During her 71st UNGA address Swaraj had urged international body “to renew the outdated UNSC as majority of nations share the belief that the UN should not remain frozen in 1945, just to serve the interests of a few”, adding that “An expansion in the Permanent and non-Permanent membership of the Council to reflect contemporary realities is therefore, an urgent necessity.”

Tags: unga, sushma swaraj, massod azhar, jem chief, rohingya issue
Location: United States, New York, New York




