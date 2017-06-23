World, America

North Korea tests rocket engine, possibly for ICBM: US officials

AFP
Published Jun 23, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 10:43 am IST
The United States assessed that the test could be for the smallest stage of an ICBM rocket engine.
Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo: AP)

Washington: North Korea has carried out another test of a rocket engine that the United States believes could be part of its program to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, a US official said on Thursday.

The United States assessed that the test, the latest in a series of engine and missile tests this year, could be for the smallest stage of an ICBM rocket engine, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A second US official also confirmed the test but did not provide additional details on the type of rocket component that was being tested or whether it fit into the ICBM program.

One official said he believed the test had taken place within the past 24 hours.

The disclosure of the engine test came a day after the United States pressed China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to help rein in its nuclear and missile programs during a round of high-level talks in Washington.

US President Donald Trump has warned that a "major, major conflict" with North Korea is possible over its weapons programs, although US officials said tougher sanctions, not military force, are the preferred option.

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, told Trump in a meeting at the White House that Beijing was willing to "maintain communication and coordination" with the United States in an effort to diffuse tension on the Korean peninsula, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency told Congress last month that North Korea, if left unchecked, was on an "inevitable" path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking the US mainland.

Still, experts said Pyongyang could still be years away from have a reliable ICBM capability.

The continental United States is around 5,600 miles (9,000 km) from North Korea. ICBMs have a minimum range of about 3,400 miles (5,500 km), but some are designed to travel 6,200 miles (10,000 km) or farther.

Any military solution to the North Korea crisis would be "tragic on an unbelievable scale", Trump's defense secretary, Jim Mattis, said last month.

The United States, meanwhile, is ramping up capabilities to defend against the threat from North Korea, staging its first-ever successful test to intercept an incoming ICBM-type missile in May.

But a test on June 21 of a new capability being developed by the United States and Japan to defend against shorter-range missiles failed to hit its target, the US Missile Defense Agency said on Thursday.

It was the second such test of the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor, which is being developed by Raytheon (RTN.N). The previous intercept test, conducted in February, had been successful.

Tags: us defense intelligence agency, us official, intercontinental ballistic missile, diplomatic pressure, white house
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay Kumar’s Crack to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film in Prague.
 

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
 

The new space race: Why we need a human mission to Mars

(Representational image/Mars)
 

Watch: Leaked! Even before its release, SRK's magician act from Tubelight goes viral

One of the pictures from the film leaked on Twitter.
 

Ranbir confirms SRK does not have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos; another actor is in it

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share a light moment during the promotions of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Samsung begins rolling out Bixby to select Galaxy S8, S8+ users

Samsung’s Bixby will only support US English and Korean.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ahead of Modi visit, US approves sale of 22 Guardian drones to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

No ‘poor’ in economy

Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

US ballistic missile intercept test fails

The destroyer detected and tracked the target on the AN/SPY-1 phased array radar but was unable to intercept it. (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Don’t want you to be shot: Girl begs mother to be mum after US cop shoots black man

Reynolds told authorities that Castile was reaching for his wallet, not the gun. (Photo: AP)

Video: Canadian woman yells at staff, demands 'white doctor' to treat son

The woman was accompanied by her son, who was suffering with chest pain. (Photo: Youtube grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham