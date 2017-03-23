World, America

Parents kill teenage son, set home on fire to cover up crime: New York police

AP
Published Mar 23, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Officials say a fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. March 1 at the family's home, 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of Syracuse.
The couple's son, 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin, was found dead inside, says NYPD police.
 The couple's son, 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin, was found dead inside, says NYPD police.

Guilford: Authorities have charged a New York couple with killing their teenage son and setting their rural upstate home on fire to cover up the crime.

The Chenango (shuh-NANG'-goh) County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Ernest Franklin II and 33-year-old Heather Franklin were arraigned Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence. Not-guilty pleas were entered on their behalf. The couple is being held without bail.

Officials say a fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. March 1 at the family's home, 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of Syracuse. The couple's son, 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin, was found dead inside.

Sheriff Ernest Cutting says an autopsy determined the fire didn't cause the teen's death and he was dead before the fire started. Police haven't said how the boy was killed.

Tags: new york police, county sheriff

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Red iPhone 7 models: Price, release date, where to buy and more

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
 

Shah Rukh Khan wins IT battle in Kaun Banega Crorepati case

The actor was last seen in the ironically named ‘Raees.'
 

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)
 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Life sentence of father who tossed his 2-yr-old girl into creek upheld

A two-judge panel ruled Wednesday that 32-year-old Arthur Morgan III did not receive an excessive sentence and doesn't deserve a new trial. (Representational image)

Trump's former campaign chairman had plan to 'benefit Putin govt'

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (Photo: AP)

Rape, abuse, death of girls at Guatemala home burned by fire

Women carry the coffin containing the remains of 17-year-old Siona Hernandez Garcia, who died in a fire at the Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, at the Guatemala City's cemetery. (Photo: AP)

US: 'Matter of time' before ISIS leader Baghdadi killed, says Tillerson

Rex Tillerson made the comments at the start of a Washington summit for coalition members. (Photo: File)

Trump signs new bill for NASA, plans to send humans to Mars

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump signed the bill in his Oval Office at the White House. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham