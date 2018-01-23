search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Trump imitates Modi, speaks in Indian accent during Afghan talks: report

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 11:04 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
The White House did not immediately respond to a question on the Post's assertion that Trump has been imitating Modi in Indian accent.
Narendra Modi told Trump in an Oval Office meeting in June, 2017, 'Never has a country given so much away for so little in return' as the United States in Afghanistan, The Washington Post quoted sources as saying. (Photo: AP)
 Narendra Modi told Trump in an Oval Office meeting in June, 2017, 'Never has a country given so much away for so little in return' as the United States in Afghanistan, The Washington Post quoted sources as saying. (Photo: AP)

Washington/ New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has reportedly used an Indian accent to imitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his conversations about US policy in Afghanistan, according to a report in a leading American daily on Tuesday.

Modi, during his visit to the US in 2017, held talks with Trump on a number of issues including the situation in war-torn Afghanistan. Modi told Trump in an Oval Office meeting in June, 2017, "Never has a country given so much away for so little in return" as the United States in Afghanistan, The Washington Post quoted sources as saying.

 

To Trump, Modi's statement was proof that the rest of the world viewed the United States as being duped and taken advantage of in Afghanistan, the Post said.

"Senior administration officials said that the president has been known to affect an Indian accent and imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Post reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a question on the Post's assertion that Trump has been imitating Modi in Indian accent.

Democratic Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned Trump's reported habit of affecting an Indian accent to imitate Modi. "I was appalled to read that President Trump reportedly affected an Indian accent to imitate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"In the wake of the President's recent comments disparaging entire regions of the world while we still face such division at home, behaviour that belittles our allies and 'otherises' entire communities of Americans is one of the last things we need. Americans are not defined by their accents, but by their commitment to this nation’s values and ideals," Krishnamoorthi said.

Multiple times in the past, the White House has denied such reporting from the Post including his alleged "shithole" remarks during a meeting with lawmakers early in January.

Trump has quite often accused the Post of circulating "fake news".

According to the daily, Trump has made it clear to senior Pentagon officials that he wants to see a quick return on the increased US investment in troops and money in Afghanistan.

Pentagon officials are also under pressure to keep troop numbers from growing significantly, it said, adding that up to 1,000 more US troops could be headed to Afghanistan this spring.

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, modi's indian accent, trump imitates modi, raja krishnamoorthi, white house
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)
 

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Teams vs BCCI and Star Sports over newly-proposed match timings

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8pm," said Rajeev Shukla after the IPL Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Say goodbye to Apple iPhone X: End of life predicted by mid 2018

Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.
 

Hey gamer, have you put strong password for your gaming account?

With more than half of people now regularly gaming online, cybercriminals have an enormous pool of potential targets to choose from. (Representative Photo: Pexels)
 

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

Shah Rukh Khan speaking at the World Economic Forum 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala ‘love jihad’: SC says can probe anything but Hadiya's marital status

In November 2017, SC freed Hadiya from her parents, who had insisted that she had been brainwashed and forced to convert, and allowed her to continue her academics at a college in Tamil Nadu, where she was studying before she got married to Shafin Jahan. (Photo: File)

Who other than a chaiwala advices youth to sell pakodas: Hardik Patel jibes at PM

Hardik Patel's tweet came after Modi, in a recent interview to a television channel, reportedly said, 'If a person selling pakodas (snacks) earns Rs 200 at the end of the day, will it be considered employment or not?' (Photo: AP)

India means business, grants exciting opportunity: Modi to CEOs in Davos

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Shah Rukh Khan at his wittiest best receives Crystal award 2018 at WEF

After thanking the World Economic Forum for the award, Shah Rukh Khan finished his speech with 'namaskar' and 'Jai Hind'. (Photo: AP)

India projected to grow at 7.4 pc in 2018 as against China's 6.8 pc: IMF

The IMF has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham