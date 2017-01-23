World, America

On Day 3 of Presidency, Trump lands lawsuit for violating Constitution

AP
Published Jan 23, 2017, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 8:18 pm IST
The liberal-funded watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said they planned to file the lawsuit in New York.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

New York: A legal watchdog group will file a lawsuit Monday alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.

Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause in the Constitution that prohibits him from receiving money from diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings, according to the suit. The language in the clause is disputed by some legal scholars, setting the stage for a court fight with the White House.

White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks says that "the president has no conflicts," and referred to arguments made by Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon at the president's news conference earlier this month.

Dillon says the framers did not intend for the Constitution prohibition to apply to fair-value exchanges, such as paying for a hotel room or venue space at a hotel.

"No one would have thought the Constitution was written that paying your hotel bill was an emolument," Dillon said at a news conference earlier this month.

The liberal-funded watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said they planned to file the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.

CREW faces several legal hurdles, including making the case that it even has standing to bring the lawsuit.

"We have never had a president who has in a significant way accepted foreign payments." CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said. "There are a lot of issues that have to be litigated for the first time."

Bookbinder said his group will argue that president's violation has forced his organization to divert all it is resources to this fight rather than other issues, and therefore is harming it.

In his news conference, Trump said that he would hand over control of his company to his two adult sons. He announced several other measures in an attempt to mollify critics who contend that his financial interest as head of a global real estate company could conflict with his pursuit of the public good. He also vowed, for instance, that his company would strike no more deals abroad.

Trump also pledged to donate any profits from foreign government using his hotels to the US Treasury.

Trump has repeatedly said he is going beyond what is required of him as president to do, but his moves have been widely panned by government ethics lawyers as insufficient.

CREW is being represented in the lawsuit by two former White House chief ethics lawyers: Norman Eisen, who advised Barack Obama, and Richard Painter, who worked under George W Bush. The two have been pushing Trump to divest from his business to avoid what they believe are unprecedented conflicts that will violate the Constitution.

Eisen and Painter are joined in the CREW lawsuit by Constitutional law scholars Erwin Chemerinsky, Laurence H Tribe, Zephyr Teachout, and Deepak Gupta of the law firm Gupta Wessler.

Tags: donald trump, constitution, white house, citizens for responsibility and ethics
Location: United States, New York, New York

Lifestyle Gallery

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things Virat Kohli & co. need to improve before the Champions Trophy

As India are not set to play any ODIs for the next five months, Virat Kohli and co. need to improve on certain aspects. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: SRK's on a train to Delhi, stops midway and fans can't handle it

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
 

Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to 'Dilli wali Girlfriend' goes viral

Former pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Salman, Shah Rukh and Sunny hilariously recreate Deewar cult scene

Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan went back in time on the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump to sign orders to renegotiate NAFTA, pull out of TPP

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Muslim family gets heartwarming letter post Donald Trump inauguration

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration. (Photo: AP)

US President Trump misspells ‘honour’ in latest Twitter mishap

Instead of using the US spelling of 'honored' or even the British spelling 'honoured', Trump decided to spell it in a completely different (and incorrect) way.

On Day 1 of his presidency, Donald Trump 'may have broken the law'

President Donald Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump: The first President to have appeared in porn video

The 70-year-old Republican had made an appearance in a Playboy film in 2000. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham