On Day 1 of his presidency, Donald Trump 'may have broken the law'

President Donald Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Barely 24 hours after assuming office, President Donald Trump evoked critical responses when he misspelled a word in his latest tweet, which he instantly corrected. But it wasn't just that.

Reports suggested that the 70-year-old business tycoon may have broken the law when he deleted a misspelled tweet from his personal Twitter account and posted a new one. The move is seen as a potential violation of the Presidential Records Act.

It is against the US law to delete any kind of presidential records -- including social media posts and messages. However, Trump chose to correct his spelling error by deleting the tweet and posting a new one.

"I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!", Trump tweeted shortly after assuming his office. Instead of using the US spelling of 'honored' or even the British spelling 'honoured', Trump decided to spell it in a completely different (and incorrect) way.

The tweet was quickly deleted and re-posted with the correct spelling, but not before a number of people had replied querying the President's spelling.