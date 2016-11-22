World, America

Contenders for key jobs in Donald Trump's administration

REUTERS
Published Nov 22, 2016, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 7:46 pm IST
Trump held meetings in New York on Monday as he worked to fill administration positions ahead of his inauguration on January 20.
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump held meetings in New York on Monday as he worked to fill administration positions ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles. See end of list for posts already filled.

Treasury Secretary

* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N> executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman

* Jeb Hensarling, US representative from Texas and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

* Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N> chief executive officer

* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>

* Jonathan Gray, global head of real estate at the Blackstone Group <BX.N>

Secretary Of State

* Mitt Romney, 2012 presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

* Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New Yrk City

* Nikki Haley, governor of South Carolina

* John Bolton, former US ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush

* Bob Corker, US senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* Zalmay Khalilzad, former US ambassador to Iraq

Defense Secretary

* James Mattis, retired Marine general

* David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired general

* Tom Cotton, US senator from Arkansas

* Jon Kyl, former US senator from Arizona

* Duncan Hunter, US representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of the House Armed Services Committee

* Jim Talent, former US senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Kelly Ayotte, outgoing US senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Rick Perry, former Texas governor

Health And Human Services Secretary

* Tom Price, US representative from Georgia who is an orthopaedic surgeon

* Rick Scott, Florida governor

* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

* Bobby Jindal, former Louisiana governor

Homeland Security Secretary

* Michael McCaul, US representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump

* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

Energy Secretary

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc <CLR.N>

* Kevin Cramer, US Representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>

* James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data

Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

* Rick Perry, former Texas governor

Interior Secretary

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc <CLR.N>

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Mary Fallin, Oklahoma governor

* Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company Charter Holdings

Commerce Secretary

* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N> subsidiary WL Ross & Co

* Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Senate candidate

Director Of National Intelligence

* Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, former US representative from Michigan

United Nations Ambassador

* Kelly Ayotte, outgoing US senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the United States at the United Nations

* Peter King, US representative from New York

* Tulsi Gabbard, a war veteran and Democratic US representative from Hawaii

Us Trade Representative

* Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp <NUE.N>

Labor Secretary

* Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants

* Victoria Lipnic, US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration

Supreme Court Vacancy

The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including US Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Posts Already Filled

White House Chief Of Staff

* Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

Chief White House Strategist And Senior Counsellor

* Steve Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News

Attorney General

* Jeff Sessions, Republican US senator from Alabama and senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (subject to Senate confirmation)

Central Intelligence Agency Director

* Republican US Representative Mike Pompeo from Kansas (subject to Senate confirmation)

National Security Adviser

* Michael Flynn, retired Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Tags: donald trump, cabinet appointees, donald trump cabinet, president-elect donald trump

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

I am the bigger star than Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan

Varun candidly made the confession when prodded by Karan.
 

Pornhub trolls Kylie Jenner, implies she is ready for porn industry!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump cancels meet with NYT, accuses organisation of making last minute changes

President-elect Donald Trump abruptly canceled a meeting with The New York Times on Tuesday.(Photo: PTI)

Muslim women in US turn to self-defence to combat 'hijab grab'

The 24-year-old -- who wears a hijab and stands just over 5 feet tall -- told the Post that she is used to feeling the need to protect herself. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump may bring 'fresh ideas' to combat terrorism: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav said Indo-US ties reached a new peak under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Barack Obama. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Trump meets TV executives, journos, calls them 'deceitful liars', 'dishonest'

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

'Loser, you and your family are terrorist,' US man abuses Muslim cab driver

A man in the US allegedly hurled verbal abuses at a Muslim cab driver calling him a terrorist. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham