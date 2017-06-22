World, America

Video: Canadian woman yells at staff, demands 'white doctor' to treat son

The woman was accompanied by her son, who was suffering with chest pain. (Photo: Youtube grab)
Ontario: In an apparent racial attack, a Canadian woman was seen verbally abusing the clinic employees in Ontario for their brown skin and accent on Sunday. The woman was accompanied by her son, who was suffering with chest pain.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the woman in the 4-minute viral video, which has been viewed by more than 20,000 people, was seen demanding to see a white doctor for her son’s treatment.

Responding to her demand, an employee of Rapid Access to Medical Specialists clinic was heard saying that the white doctor will come after 4 pm and she can get her son’s check-up done with the available doctor.

To which she replied, "So you're saying in the whole entire building there isn't one white doctor? You're telling me my kid has chest pains [and] he's going to have to sit here until 4 o'clock. Can I see a doctor that's white, doesn't have brown teeth and speaks English?”

She was later heard saying, "Oh my God, what type of horrible country do I live in? My kid is sick. I want to see somebody else. Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself."

As her rant did not end, a patient approached her and said “Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You want to talk about tacky people being in a hospital, maybe you should check yourself in."

Countering the patient’s statement she further attacked brown people by saying that they intended on attacking her for being while.  

The clinic’s security eventually escorted her out of the building before treating her child by an available doctor.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne reacting to the incident on Twitter said: "Racism and hate have no place in Ontario."

