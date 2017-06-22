World, America

Trump pitches new idea, says will build 'solar wall' on Mexican border

AFP
Published Jun 22, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
'Yes, we will build a wall,' he told a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 'We have to stop the drugs from flowing in.'
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Washington: Donald Trump pitched a new concept to his supporters Wednesday for the wall he intends to erect on the Mexican border: cover it with solar panels -- and use the energy to cover construction costs.

"Yes, we will build a wall," he told a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "We have to stop the drugs from flowing in."

"I will give you an idea that nobody has heard about yet," he said. "The southern border. Lots of sun, lots of heat. We are thinking about building a wall as a solar wall. So it creates energy. And pays for itself."

"And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money. And that's good. Right?" quipped the president, whose initial pledge to make Mexico pay for the wall has met with stiff resistance from America's southern neighbor.

"Think of it, the higher it goes, the more valuable it is," he enthused.

"Pretty good imagination, right? My idea!"

The US administration put out a call for proposals several months ago for the construction of the border wall, one of which -- submitted by a Las Vegas businessman named Tom Gleason -- involved using solar panels.

The Trump administration has yet to make serious headway on the president's emblematic but hugely costly campaign pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border.

Under pressure from Democrats, the US Congress has so far refused to commit funding to the project, agreeing only to finance maintenance on existing parts of the border fence.

The real funding battle will play out starting in October, when 2018 budget negotiations begin in earnest.

Tags: donald trump, solar wall, mexican border
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: After Mohammed Shami was mocked, India, Pakistan fans clash on London streets

The Indian and Pakistani fans were seen hurling objects at each other from either ends of a street. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman livid post Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift?

Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

7 ways you can reduce your internet data costs on iPhone

(iPhone/Representational image)
 

Samsung plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August

Galaxy Note 8's predecessor, Galaxy Note 7 displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea.
 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

OnePlus 5 unveiling in India today: specs, features and expected price

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US State Secretary Tillerson urges China to put more pressure on N Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Photo: AP)

Trump says 'we have a great relationship with China' after critical tweet

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

US official says Russians targeted 21 election systems during prez polls

The Russia issue has cast a shadow over Trump's first five months in office. (Photo: AP)

Trump's top aide Kenneth Juster to be new US ambassador to India

Kenneth I Juster, a top aide of US President Donald Trump (Photo: Youtube grab)

Colorado to arm staff in all schools

The scheme was motivated by the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in which a rifle-wielding man killed 26 people, mostly young children, at a Connecticut primary school.(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham