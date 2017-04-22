World, America

Trump admin asks Indian-American Surgeon General appointed by Obama to resign

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 1:24 pm IST
Murthy, 39, the 19th Surgeon General and the first Indian American to hold this position.
Indian-American Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (Photo: AP)
 Indian-American Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (Photo: AP)

Washington: Indian-American Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, appointed by the previous Obama regime, has been asked to step down by the Trump administration to put its own leadership in place.

"Today, Murthy, the leader of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, was asked to resign from his duties as Surgeon General after assisting in a smooth transition into the new Trump administration," the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement yesterday.

"Murthy has been relieved of his duties as Surgeon General and will continue to serve as a member of the Commissioned Corps," the statement continued.

Murthy, 39, the 19th Surgeon General and the first Indian American to hold this position said in a Facebook Post that it was an honour and privilege to work for this prestigious position.

"For the grandson of a poor farmer from India to be asked by the President to look out for the health of an entire nation was a humbling and uniquely American story. I will

always be grateful to our country for welcoming my immigrant family nearly 40 years ago and giving me this opportunity to serve," he said.

Murthy has been replaced by Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent- Adams, who is the current Deputy Surgeon General. "(Health and Human Services) Secretary (Tom) Price thanks him for his dedicated service to the nation. Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, who is the current Deputy Surgeon General, will serve as the acting Surgeon General and assume leadership of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps," the official statement said.

Interestingly, Murthy is the second Indian-American to be removed by the Trump administration from a senior position. The first one was the US Attorney from New York Preet Bharara who was fired after he refused to resign.

"As my colleague Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams takes over as Acting Surgeon General, know that our nation is in capable and compassionate hands. Thank you, America, for the privilege of a lifetime. I have been truly humbled and honoured to serve as your Surgeon General. I look forward to working alongside you in new ways in the years to come," he wrote on his Facebook Post.

"While I had hoped to do more to help our nation tackle its biggest health challenges, I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have served," he said.

"The role of the Surgeon General is traditionally to share wisdom with others, but it was I who learned so much by listening to your stories in town halls and living rooms. In a remote fishing village in Alaska, a church in Alabama, an American Indian reservation in Oklahoma, a school in Virginia, and in so many other places, I watched the grit and grace with which our fellow Americans live their lives," he said.

Murthy was confirmed by the Senate by 51 to 43 votes in December 2014, despite stiff resistance by the pro-gun lobby led by the National Rifle Association. The Surgeon General is appointed for a four year term. At 37, he was the youngest ever Surgeon General.

Murthy's parents are originally from Karnataka, India. He was born in Huddersfield, England and the family relocated to Miami, Florida when he was three years old.

He received an MD from the Yale School of Medicine and an MBA in Health Care Management from the Yale School of Management.

He is currently a practicing physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, as well as the Hospitalist Attending Physician and Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Tags: vivek murthy, surgeon general, us public health
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer and Katrina in Zoya Akhtar’s next?

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif snapped outside Zoya Akhtar's residence last night.
 

Virat Kohli-Shahid Afridi Twitter conversation on signed Team India jersey is gold

The Indian cricket team presented a Virat Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Shahid Afridi on retiring from the international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 allegedly beats iPhone 7 Plus in low-light mode

(Image: Tom's Guide)
 

Free hacking tools are turning our young into cyber criminals: Report

The report is based on a small number of interviews with people who have been arrested or cautioned for computer-based crimes.
 

Exclusive: Baahubali stunts give Prabhas scars for life

A still from the film.
 

Space debris could pose "Gravity" like situation in the sky

Last year, a tiny piece of debris punched a gaping hole in the solar panel of Copernicus Sentinel-1A, an observation satellite operated by the European Space Agency, or ESA. [image : Gravity (2013)]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Donlad Trump tells 'dreamers' to rest easy, targets criminals

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Waiting for green cards, Indian visa-holders see hope in Trump review

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Jaitley meets US commerce secy, raises concerns over H-1B visa issue

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (Photo: Arun Jaitley/Twitter)

Donald Trump says Paris attack will help Le Pen in election

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

US forces kill IS leader Baghdadi’s aide linked to Turkey nightclub attack

It was a ground operation, the officials said. (Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham