World, America

Canada to welcome 1,200 Yezidi refugees facing 'genocide' in Iraq

AFP
Published Feb 22, 2017, 7:52 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 7:53 am IST
The initiative follows Parliament's resolution last fall to take in Yezidis facing 'genocide' in Iraq at the hands of ISIS.
Yezidis are a Kurdish-speaking minority with a pre-Islamic religion thought partly to have its origin in the Zoroastrianism of ancient Persia. They are neither Arab nor Muslim and IS considers them polytheistic heretics. (Photo: AFP)
 Yezidis are a Kurdish-speaking minority with a pre-Islamic religion thought partly to have its origin in the Zoroastrianism of ancient Persia. They are neither Arab nor Muslim and IS considers them polytheistic heretics. (Photo: AFP)

Ottawa: Canada will resettle 1,200 Yezidi refugees who faced persecution by the Islamic State group, the immigration minister said Tuesday.

Some 400 have already been airlifted to this country.

"Our operation is under way and individual survivors of Daesh have been arriving in Canada for resettlement in the last number of months and this began on October 25, 2016," Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, using an Arabic name for the Islamic State.

"Our government will resettle approximately 1,200 highly vulnerable survivors of Daesh and their family members in Canada," he added.

The initiative follows Parliament's resolution last fall to take in Yezidis facing "genocide" in Iraq at the hands of the Islamic extremist ISIS group.

The original aim was to bring over women and girls at risk, but Hussen told a news conference that Ottawa had learned that "Daesh has also deliberately targeted boys and as such we are helping to resettle all child survivors of Daesh."

Hussen said the migrants are arriving on commercial flights at a "controlled pace" to avoid overwhelming Canada's refugee system.

The operation is expected to cost Can$28 million (US$21 million).

Since coming to power in late 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has resettled 40,000 Syrian refugees.

The Yezidis taken in have been subjected to comprehensive security checks and medical examinations, Hussen said.

Yezidis are a Kurdish-speaking minority with a pre-Islamic religion thought partly to have its origin in the Zoroastrianism of ancient Persia. They are neither Arab nor Muslim and IS considers them polytheistic heretics.

Tags: yezidi refugees, iraq, isis
Location: Canada, Ontario, Ottawa

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kamaal Rashid Khan calls Swara Bhaskar’s film a 'disaster', her reply is epic

Swara Bhaskar and Kamaal Rashid Khan.
 

Watch: After first public appearance, Sonam shares first video with rumoured beau

Screengrabs from the video posted on Instagram.
 

Virat Kohli wants to run as fast as Usain Bolt

Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt have something in common now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sutton keeper under scanner for eating pie on the sidelines in Arsenal game

Wayne Shaw munched on a pie while sitting on the bench in an FA Cup match against Arsenal. The footage of Shaw eating was broadcast on the BBC. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In a first, woman in Dubai gives birth to child at 63

She underwent IVF in India (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple sale: iPhone devices as low as Rs 17,999

Apple iPhone 7
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Cancel ‘disgusting’ Trump’s visit: UK MPs

A woman is detained during a protest as thousands turned out across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a President’s Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day. (Photo: AP)

Trump's new national security adviser a soldier-scholar

Trump called McMaster

Same-sex marriage legalisation may cut teen suicide rates

The researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US estimated that state-level, same-sex marriage policies were associated with more than 134,000 fewer adolescent suicide attempts per year. (Photo: AFP)

US: Dozens of headstones vandalised at Missouri Jewish cemetery

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Tensions mount as Ecuador's presidential race up in the air

Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the ruling party Alliance PAIS, center, poses for a photo with supporters after a news conference in Quito, Ecuador, Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham