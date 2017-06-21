World, America

Paris climate deal would have given India and China free pass: US VP Pence

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Vice President Mike Pence said Trump has put a renewed emphasis on American energy.
US Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: AP)
 US Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: AP)

Washington: The Paris climate deal would have given a virtual free pass to India and China and cost American economy more than 6.5 million jobs, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

"This President put America first not long ago when President Trump made the decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Paris Climate Accord, Pence said in his remarks to the National Association of Manufacturers 2017 Manufacturing Summit.

"You know, one independent study found that the Paris Accord would have actually cost the US economy more than 6.5 million manufacturing jobs in the next 25 years while giving countries like China and India virtually a free pass," Pence said.

He said by withdrawing America from "this terrible deal", President Trump put America first.

"He left the door opening to renegotiating the deal or coming up with a different agreement. But he put America first, and I promise the manufacturers in this room that President Donald Trump always will," Pence said.

He said Trump has put a renewed emphasis on American energy.

"He approved the Keystone and Dakota Pipelines early in this administration, and the Dakota Pipeline is already rolling and Keystone is being built as we speak," Pence said.

"President Trump is fighting every day to make sure that American manufacturers have affordable, abundant, and reliable energy that you need to power your factories and power our future," Pence said amidst applause from the audience.

Tags: mike pence, vice president, paris climate deal
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Camera test: OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 7 Plus

The OP5 cameras do have a few flaws that need to be ironed out by OnePlus and we hope they push some updates for the camera engine as soon as possible.
 

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

The US is believed to hold the most complete catalogue, listing an estimated 20,000 pieces of junk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video review: OnePlus 5, the next desired OnePlus

The new flagship is a beast with 6/8GB of RAM and a storage of 64/128GB, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and a 5.5-incher full HD AMOLED display.
 

MV Sridhar to supervise Virat Kohli’s India in Windies after Anil Kumble resignation

"The BCCI has deputed Dr. MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations to supervise the Team Management for the West Indies tour," said the Indian cricket board in a media release. (Photo: AP)
 

Partnership with Kohli untenable: Full text of Kumble's statement

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach," said Anil Kumble as he resigned as India coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

How much Virat Kohli and key India players improved under Anil Kumble?

Anil Kumble bows out of the one of the hottest coaching jobs in the cricketing world, having left a lasting impression of his players. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Venezuelan foreign minister dares US to 'send in the Marines'

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez called Kuczynski a

Republican wins Georgia election, blow to anti-Trump effort

Republican Karen Handel (Photo: AP)

Video released of US police officer shooting black motorist

A video captured by a camera in the squad car of St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer shoots at Philando Castile in the vehicle during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. (Photo: AP)

US shifts tone in Qatar crisis, seeks answers from Saudi, other Gulf countires

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (Photo: AP)

China efforts on N Korea 'have not worked out': Trump tweets post Warmbier's death

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham