World, America

Indian-Americans start petition seeking Trump’s intervention to save Jadhav

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 11:19 am IST
The petition says the fact that India was denied consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav proves he was falsely charged.
Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)
 Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The Indian-American community in the US has launched a White House petition, seeking the Trump administration's intervention to save Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged espionage and subversive activities.

Created by one S.S, the 'We the People Petition' on the White House website said the allegations against Jadhav that he was spying for India is totally false and fabricated. The petition requires at least 100,000 signatures before May 14 to qualify for a response from the Trump Administration.

"The fact that India is not given consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav clearly proves the point that the charges over which death sentence is awarded to Jadhav are false and fabricated," it said.

"In view of above, I humbly request appropriate and capable authorities to intervene in the matter and make sure that Kulbhushan Jadhav doesn't get punished for the act which he never committed the petition said.

Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

The Pakistan army had also released a "confessional video" of Jadhav after his arrest. However, India denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

Tags: indian-american, donald trump, kulbhushan jadhav, petition
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus on its way?

(Representational image)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ has complicated device architecture

Most of the components in the Galaxy S8+ are glued, making it unnecessarily complex to repair. (image:ifixit)
 

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S8 is tough to bend, crack or burn

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+
 

Suresh Raina slams Rising Pune Supergiant for sacking MS Dhoni from captaincy

"I was disappointed. He (MS Dhoni) has done so well for the country as well as for the IPL teams," said Suresh Raina while criticising the decision to sack MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant team skipper. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rajkummar undergoes an extreme makeover for his 324-year character in Raabta

Rajkummar Rao's drastic transformation for his look in 'Raabta'.
 

Get double data from Jio on your new Samsung Galaxy S8

The customers will be getting 448GB of data over 8 months for use exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.(image:bgr.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: 3 officers injured; 1 suspect dead, 2 in custody in Seattle store robbery

Authorities closed off several downtown blocks throughout the afternoon as police cruisers flooded the area and SWAT officers searched a nearby federal building where the suspect had barricaded himself inside. (Photo: AP)

US prosecutors weigh charges against WikiLeaks, founder Assange: reports

Reports say that authorities are preparing to seek Assange's arrest. (Photo: AFP)

Trump condemns Paris terrorist attack, tells people to be strong, vigilant

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

UNSC threatens North Korea with new sanctions for ‘illegal missile activities’

The council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea -- two of which were adopted last year to significantly ramp up the punitive measures and deny Kim Jong-Un's regime hard currency revenue. (Photo: AP)

H-1B visa: Consider contributions of Indians to US economy, Jaitley tells US

Jaitley, leading an Indian delegation, arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning to attend the annual Spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham