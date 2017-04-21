World, America

I'm gonna beat your a**: US woman filmed hurling expletives for flight delay

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 21, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
The woman passenger was heard claiming that the pilot was late by five to six hours of the actual time.
San Antonio: An unidentified woman on Friday was asked to get down off the plane for creating disturbance to other passengers, who later hurled expletives and insulted aboard crew members for an alleged flight delay.

According to report in Daily Mail, a woman was seen verbally abusing to crew members in viral video, dares the plane authorities to throw her out of the plane.

The woman appeared to confront a flight attendant stood at the front of the plane, as horrified passengers watched on and recorded the incident.

After realising that the matter is out of their hands, the authorities informed San Antonio Airport police to escort the lady out of the plane.

The woman passenger was heard claiming that the pilot was late by five to six hours of the actual time to police who tried to calm her down.

The officers told her patiently that the captain said he doesn't want you on his plane and you need to get off. She replied, “That dude, that's a doctor, I ain't no doctor, I'm gonna beat you're a**,” referring to the Asian passenger who was recently dragged and thrown out by United Airlines, raking up a controversy.

She was seen saying, “You might want to get your mother***ing pilot and all your f***ing crew ready because ain't nobody going nowhere”.

Stating that she hasn’t done anything wrong to get out of the plane, she said, “This is Trump's fault. Blame it on Trump, as I am already pissed”.

Minutes after her conversation with police officers, all passengers were asked to get off the aircraft through a message broadcast.

The video which had been viewed by more than 5000 people ended after people started getting their bags and belongings to get down off the plane.

