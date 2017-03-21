YouTube hiding LGBT content through 'Restricted Mode' feature

According to Google, which owns YouTube, they “use community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content.” (Photo: AFP/Representational Image)

Several LGBT YouTubers have accused the video-sharing website of hiding their material through the “Restricted Mode” feature. #YouTubeIsOverParty was trending on Twitter after several users said their videos referencing same-sex relationships or attraction had been filtered out under its restricted mode, the Guardian reported.

Restricted mode is an optional feature that automatically filters content. It is turned off by default but can be turned on. According to Google, which owns YouTube, they “use community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content.”