search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US government shuts down after Senate rejects to pass spending Bill

AGENCIES
Published Jan 21, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Democrats and Republicans fail to resolve a standoff over immigration deal that protects young dreamers.
Visitors could still ride snowmobiles and ski into Yellowstone National Park Saturday to marvel at the geysers and buffalo herds, despite the federal government shutdown. (Photo: AP)
 Visitors could still ride snowmobiles and ski into Yellowstone National Park Saturday to marvel at the geysers and buffalo herds, despite the federal government shutdown. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US government shut down at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans, locked in a bitter dispute over immigration and border security, failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund its operations February 16.

The Bill needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate but only 50 supported it. Most Democrats opposed the Bill because their efforts to include protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, known as Dreamers, were rejected by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders. 

 

Huddled negotiations between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer were unsuccessful, and the US government technically ran out of money at midnight. While the two men said they remained committed to reaching a deal, the shutdown formally began on Saturday, the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Tags: us government, immigration, senate




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quarter of 'snowflake' millennials crumbling under work, money pressures: Survey

The generation aged between 16 to 24  has been controversially dubbed the 'snowflakes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We tried out a tablet as a budget laptop replacement; the results were surprising

Once we got used to it, doing considerable work on this was no big deal, especially with intuitive gesture-based controls of iOS 11. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

I didn't want to live: Michael Phelps reveals his battle with crippling depression

Phelps said his depression and anxiety problems have been a staple of his life for the past 17 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canine travels 180 kms solo on train; social media launches hunt for owner

Everybody is very keen to reunite the lovely dog with his owners, and the post has received over 15 thousand shares. (Photo: Facebook/Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels)
 

Mum donates two organs to save son's life

Joe was diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases before his first birthday - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.
 

Watch: Deepika’s midriff no longer visible in Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song, here’s how

Deepika Padukone in both the versions of 'Ghoomar' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Twitter to notify users exposed to Russian propaganda during 2016 US polls

Twitter executives on Wednesday told US lawmakers that it may notify the users about the Russian propaganda. (Photo: File)

Status quo in Pak on terror safe havens not acceptable: top US diplomat

The US has said that the status quo regarding continued terror safe havens in Pakistan is not acceptable and insisted that Islamabad join its efforts to bring a resolution to the conflict. (Photo: AFP/File)

Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct by writer Susan Braudy

Douglas, however, denied Braudy's claims. He told the Hollywood Reporter that her story was

Pak raises Jadhav’s case at UNSC, asks India to look at own record of 'subversion'

'Those who talk of changing mindset need to look within, at their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy has proven beyond doubt,' Permanent Representative of Pak to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said. (Photo: File | AFP)

China, Russia 'growing threats', US must be ready for war: Mattis

One of the biggest criticisms inside the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill is that the US military is suffering from a lack of readiness, where troops and gear are not getting the training or maintenance they need. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham