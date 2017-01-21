 LIVE !  :  President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball in Washington. (Photo: AP) 'Will fight every single day for you': US President Trump at Inaugural Ball
 
New legislation to tighten H-1B visas to foreign techies

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 8:59 am IST
New Bill says preference will be given to bright students.
The bill would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees. (Representational image)
 The bill would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees.

Washington: Two powerful US Senators have announced they will introduce a legislation which, if passed by the Congress, would give preference to foreigners studying in American universities, a move that will tighten the noose around the H-1B visa programme and could hurt Indian IT firms.

The bill — to be introduced by Senator Chuck Grassley and Dick Durban — will require US Citizenship and Immigration Services to prioritise for the first time annual allocation of H-1B visas. It will ensure the “best and brightest” students being educated in the US receive preference for an H-1B visa, a statement issued by the Senators said.

The preference system also gives a leg up to advanced degree holders, those being paid a high wage, and those with valuable skills, it said.

“Congress created these programmes to complement America’s high-skilled workforce, not replace it. Unfortunately, some companies are trying to exploit the programmes by cutting American workers for cheaper labour,” Grassley said.

“We need programmes dedicated to putting American workers first. When skilled foreign workers are needed to meet the demands of our labour market, we must also ensure that visa applicants who honed their skills at American colleges and universities are a priority over the importation of more foreign workers,” he said.

“Our bill takes these steps to ensure that the programmes work for Americans and skilled foreign workers alike,” said Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill among other things would crack down on outsourcing companies that import large numbers of H-1B and L-1 workers for temporary training purposes only to send the workers back to their home countries to do the same job. Specifically, it would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees, the statement said.

