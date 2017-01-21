 LIVE !  :  President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball in Washington. (Photo: AP) 'Will fight every single day for you': US President Trump at Inaugural Ball
 
World, America

Mexico drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in US court

REUTERS
Published Jan 21, 2017, 8:18 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 8:18 am IST
El Chapo was accompanied by two lawyers during the appearance in federal court in Brooklyn.
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pictured while he was being escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pictured while he was being escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a navy hanger in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)

New York: Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman appeared in a US court on Friday after his surprise extradition from Mexico and pleaded not guilty to charges that he ran the world's largest drug-trafficking organisation during a decades-long criminal career.

El Chapo (Spanish for "Shorty"), who twice made dramatic escapes from Mexican prisons and was one of the world's most wanted drug lords, was accompanied by two lawyers during the appearance in federal court in Brooklyn.

The extradition came on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, a coincidence some officials said was an olive branch to the incoming U.S. president who declared he would kick Guzman's "ass" on taking office.

The Mexican attorney general's office rejected claims the move was related to Trump's swearing-in, noting that Guzman faces 10 pending cases in Mexico following his U.S. sentence.

Guzman, 59, wore a blue jump suit and had no visible expression on his face as he entered the courtroom and listened to questions from a judge. He did not appear to be wearing handcuffs. Guzman's lawyers declined to comment to reporters.

After U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein asked Guzman if he understood the charges against him, Guzman responded through a Spanish interpreter, "Well, I didn't know until now."

An additional hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3.

The indictment in Brooklyn against him, with 17 criminal counts, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said at a news conference earlier in the day.

U.S. prosecutors have more than 40 witnesses ready to testify against Guzman, Capers told reporters, adding that the eventual trial will likely last "many" weeks.

Leading the Sinaloa cartel, Guzman oversaw perhaps the world's largest transnational cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine smuggling operation, playing a key role in Mexico's decade-long drug war that has killed over 100,000 people.

Guzman arrived in a small jet at Long Island's MacArthur Airport after nightfall on Thursday from a prison in Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua, where his cartel rules.

A few hours earlier, Guzman, who stands 5 feet six inches, was bundled out of the Mexican cell block with his hands cuffed above his bowed head, Mexican television footage showed

Tags: el chapo, mexico drug lord, mexico, us court
Location: United States, New York, New York

Entertainment Gallery

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Wednesday, a lot of action went down at the Mumbai airport and streets as our shutterbugs spotted many celebrities, flaunting different style. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

From airport to street look: This is how out stars carried themselves
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Melania evokes Jackie Kennedy, Ivanka dons white for Donald Trump oath-taking event

Many archive photos surfaced of Kennedy in a similar blue outfit for her husband’s inauguration in 1961. (Photo: AFP)
 

Forget Deepika, Priyanka proves she's the spiciest on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This is Priyanka's second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show.
 

India's biggest aircraft carrier ship INS Vikramaditya first to have ATM onboard

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US woman tosses pup off bridge claiming ‘dogs can fly’

The eight-year-old dog dislocated a leg in the fall onto Phil Foster Park, according to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. (Photo: Pixabay)

Donald Trump, in Oval Office, signs first executive order on Obamacare

Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US President Trump signs executive decree against Obamacare health law

Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

Over 90 anti-Trump protesters arrested amid clashes with Washington DC police

People hold placards as they gather during an anti-Trump rally in Madrid, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo: AP)

New legislation to tighten H-1B visas to foreign techies

The bill would prohibit companies with more than 50 employees, of which at least half are H-1B or L-1 holders, from hiring additional H-1B employees. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham