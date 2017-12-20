search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Lanka wins toss, opt to bowl
 
World, America

Trade sanctions on India? US to complain about solar programme to WTO

REUTERS
Published Dec 20, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
If India is found not to have complied, Washington could ask the WTO for permission to impose trade sanctions on India.
India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia's third-largest economy without creating pollution. (Photo: File/Representational)
 India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia's third-largest economy without creating pollution. (Photo: File/Representational)

Geneva:  India has failed to comply with a World Trade Organisation ruling on solar power, the United States will tell the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) January, triggering a fresh round of litigation, according to an agenda issued on Wednesday.

Renewable energy has become a hot area of trade friction as major economies compete to dominate a sector that is expected to thrive as reliance on coal and oil dwindles.

 

India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia's third-largest economy without creating pollution.

But the United States complained to the WTO in 2013, saying the programme was discriminatory and US solar exports to India had fallen by 90 percent from 2011.

The United States won the case in 2016, when WTO appeals judges ruled India had broken the trade rules by requiring solar power developers to use Indian-made cells and modules.

Such "local content" requirements are banned because they discriminate in favour of domestic firms and against foreign competitors.

Under an agreement with the United States, India had until December 14 to comply with the ruling and it told the DSB last week that it had done so.

"Indian authorities have held extensive internal stakeholder consultations since the adoption of the rulings and recommendations of the DSB to fully comply with them," India said in its statement to the DSB.

"Accordingly, in compliance with the findings and recommendations of the DSB in this dispute, India has ceased to impose any measures as found inconsistent in the DSB's findings and recommendations."

But an agenda for the DSB's next meeting on January 12 showed the United States plans to raise the dispute again, citing WTO rules on non-compliance with trade rulings.

If India is found not to have complied, Washington could ask the WTO for permission to impose trade sanctions on India. But the WTO dispute system is struggling to process a large number of highly complex disputes, so the legal process is likely to continue for a year or more.

Tags: solar energy, world trade organisation, dispute settlement body
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20: Lanka wins toss, opt to bowl

The team will be presented an opportunity to test their bench strength given the addition of youngsters. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

MNS threatens to stall Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai release for 'hogging all theatres'

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

IPL 2018: Auction, dates, venue, player retention and all you need to know

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League is set to become a bigger affair, with the return of tournament heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Dignity for downtrodden: US pushes for voluntary return of Rohingyas

Nauert also said that Bangladesh has been so generous in accepting hundreds of thousands of refugees and the US government has provided significant financial assistance to help. (Photo: File)

Nikki Haley will tell on you: Trump wants names of Jerusalem move opposers

The UNGA will hold an emergency session Thursday to vote on the proposed measure that the US vetoed at the Security Council. (Photo: Twitter/@nikkihaley)

Christmas victory for Trump: Senate passes tax reform bill

The bill was passed along party lines, with every Senate Republican present voting in its favour and all Democrats voting against it. (Photo: AP)

Leading global power: How India is placed in Trump’s new security strategy

The 68-page document said the US will seek to increase quadrilateral cooperation with Japan, Australia, and India. (Photo: PTI/File)

Politician or terrorist? Hafiz Saeed contesting 2018 elections worries US

The US had also strongly condemned the release of the Lashkar-e-Taiba leader from house arrest and had called for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham