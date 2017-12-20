search on deccanchronicle.com
'Phony' India, commited Pak: Islambad rejects Trump’s new security strategy

Published Dec 20, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
The self-proclaimed guarantors of peace and 'phony regional powers' are pursuing this nefarious game of expansionism.
Islamabad: Pakistan Wednesday strongly rejected the US' concerns about the terror groups operating from its soil as outlined in the US National Security Strategy, terming them "unfounded accusations" that belie facts on the ground.

Mandated by the Congress, US President Donald Trump Tuesday released his first National Security Strategy 2017, according to which the US has asked Pakistan to intensify its counter-terrorism efforts.

 

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the NSS 2017 has made certain unsubstantiated allegations against Pakistan.

"Pakistan rejects such unfounded accusations that belie facts on ground and trivialize Pakistan's efforts for fighting terrorism and our unmatched sacrifices to promote peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

It said Pakistan has been at the forefront in the fight against regional and global terrorism and it is because of Pakistan's cooperation with the international community, acknowledged and appreciated by the US leadership, that the Al-Qaeda core was decimated from the region.

It said that in a troubled neighbourhood, Pakistan continues to suffer at the hands of state sponsored terrorism, funded and abetted by our neighbours through proxies.

The self-proclaimed guarantors of peace and "phony regional powers" are pursuing this nefarious game of expansionism to the detriment of regional and global peace, the statement said, without naming any country.

"Destabilising policies and actions by some countries to maintain their hegemony in pursuit of absolute power are responsible for instability in several parts of the world, including ours," it said.

Read: Leading global power: How India is placed in Trump’s new security strategy

In an oblique reference towards India, the statement said that countries emerge as regional or global powers on the basis of their constructive contributions and it does not fall upon one country to bestow such status on any state.

"Ironically, a country with a record of defiance of UNSC resolutions, introduction of nuclear weapons in South Asia and use of terrorism as a state policy is being projected as a regional leader," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan also alleged that the hostile elements were using Afghan soil against it "despite substantial US presence" in Afghanistan.

The statement said Pakistan has consistently emphasised that a political settlement, owned and led by Afghans is the only viable option to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

The statement said that Pakistan's security forces have undertaken indiscriminate and effective counter-terrorism operations against terrorism and extremism, making Pakistan a more stable, peaceful and secure country.

Rejecting US concerns about its nuclear weapons, the statement said that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state has put in place a highly efficient, robust and centralised command and control mechanism to secure its nuclear assets.

"The safety and security standards of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal are second to no other nuclear state," it said.

It said Pakistan was mindful that the war against terrorism was not over and was committed to continue its fight against the sympathisers, financers and abettors of terrorism to ensure that its soil is not used for committing violence anywhere.

"We expect the same commitment from our neighbours and other regional and global actors," it said.

Tags: shahid khan abbasi, narendra modi, nss, america first, donald trump
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




