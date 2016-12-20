 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: England lose four wickets in Chennai
 
World, America

Pentagon says China has returned unmanned underwater drone

AP
Published Dec 20, 2016, 11:15 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 12:48 pm IST
US says the drone was being operated by civilian contractors collecting unclassified scientific data in international waters.
The Chinese Navy vessel that had seized the drone returned it near the location where it had been taken. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 The Chinese Navy vessel that had seized the drone returned it near the location where it had been taken. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Washington: China has returned to the US an unmanned underwater drone the Chinese Navy seized unlawfully last week in international waters, the Pentagon said. China's defence ministry said it handed the drone back after "friendly consultations."

The Chinese Navy vessel that had seized the drone returned it near the location where it had been taken, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement issued late Monday. The incident occurred last Thursday near the Philippines.

The USS Mustin received the vehicle for the U.S. in international waters about 50 miles northwest of Subic Bay, according to Cook.

The U.S. said the drone was being operated by civilian contractors collecting unclassified scientific data in international waters. Officials say a non-combat ship was recovering two drones when a Chinese ship approached, launched a small boat and picked up one of them. Cook said the US will continue to investigate the incident.

Tags: us sea drone, us navy drone, south china sea

Lifestyle Gallery

From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Won't run for White House,' says Michelle Obama in Oprah interview

When asked whether she would run for the office, Michelle’s reply was a straight no. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

The biggest cake show creates replica of London bridge for this year's Christmas

The Cake artist find this as a creative challenge making this out of Sugar and edible materials. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jagga Jasoos trailer: Bizarre yet relevant; Ranbir Kapoor exudes dramatic genius

Stills from the trailer. The film is slated for a April 7 release.
 

Watch: Proud parents' message for Karun Nair

The Karnataka batsman’s parents were also present in the stands when he smashed triple hundred. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.
 

Is Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos 'inspired' from Jim Carrey's classic Ace Ventura?

Stils from the two films.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Canada calls for release of kidnapped couple in Afghanistan

Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. (Photo: AP)

Electoral College seals Donald Trump’s White House win

Trump sailed as expected past the 270 votes needed to make his victory official according to US media, clearing the way for him to succeed Barack Obama on January 20. (Photo: AP)

Julian Assange offers to prove Russia hack

US President Barack Obama

Trump picks hockey team owner, businessman for Army job

Vincent Viola. (Photo: AP)

Obama says he'll focus on helping new generation of leaders

President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham