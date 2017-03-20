World, America

FBI confirms investigation into links between Donald Trump and Russian hackers

James Comey said that he could not say more about the matter because the investigation was classified.
Washington:  FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election including any links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."

"Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said.

