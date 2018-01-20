search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

Status quo in Pak on terror safe havens not acceptable: top US diplomat

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 2:16 pm IST
US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan was speaking at a ministerial meeting of the Security Council at the UN HQ in Afghanistan.
The US has said that the status quo regarding continued terror safe havens in Pakistan is not acceptable and insisted that Islamabad join its efforts to bring a resolution to the conflict. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The US has said that the status quo regarding continued terror safe havens in Pakistan is not acceptable and insisted that Islamabad join its efforts to bring a resolution to the conflict. (Photo: AFP/File)

United Nations: The US has said that the status quo regarding continued terror safe havens in Pakistan is not acceptable and insisted that Islamabad join its efforts to bring a resolution to the conflict. 

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan was speaking at a ministerial meeting of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in Afghanistan. 

 

"We seek to work cohesively and effectively with Pakistan, but cannot be successful if the status quo, one where terrorist organisations are given sanctuary inside the country's borders, is allowed to continue," Sullivan told the meeting. 

"Stability and prosperity in Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan as well, since it will enable a return of refugees and remove the ability of ISIS and other terror groups to operate against Pakistan from outside the country," he said. 

"This is why Pakistan should join our efforts to bring a resolution to the conflict, also as spelled out in our South Asia strategy," Sullivan said. 

Pakistan, he said, has suffered greatly from the effects of terrorism, and thus the country can and should be an integral partner in its shared efforts to achieve peace and stability within the region. 

John Sullivan rued that the international community has thus far fallen short in providing that kind of unified support to the Afghanistan government. "We have even seen certain countries pursue counterproductive strategies that provide support to the Taliban in the name of countering ISIS. This approach is misguided, or worse, pernicious," he said. 

"We can - and must - fight ISIS in Afghanistan, while ensuring the Taliban is forced to the negotiating table. Working closely with our Afghan partners, we have made significant progress against ISIS in eastern Afghanistan," Mr Sullivan said. 

"Together, we have maintained persistent pressure on ISIS, significantly reducing its territory and eliminating one-third of its fighters. Supporting the Taliban only serves to prolong the conflict and foster an unstable and insecure environment, one that ISIS exploits to threaten Afghanistan and the broader region," the top American diplomat said. 

"Ultimately, to defeat ISIS in Afghanistan - and prevent the group's spread across the region - each country at this table must be aligned in the strategy, and in their commitment to follow-through. 

Ineffective strategies that enable insurgent groups must cease - instead, they need to join together and provide unwavering support for the Afghan government," he said. 

Tags: terror safe havens, terrorism, us aid to pak, security council, john sullivan
Location: United States, New York, New York




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp on Android Oreo gets notification channel support

WhatsApp is testing up to 10 notification channels on the messenger app for Android Oreo. (Representative Image)
 

Stress hijacks your immune system making you physically ill: Study

It was found that stress impacts the response of 'defense chemicals' which are responsible for fighting off bacteria or viruses. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mumbai construction worker survives being impaled on two 5ft steel rods

The 21-year-old Rajendra Pal, was working on the roof of a building in Mumbai when he slipped and fell onto iron rods below. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Latest Galaxy S9 leaks hint at new Y-OCTA display, thinner circuit board

The SLP PCB will be only limited to the S9 units powered by the Exynos chipset, which the report claims to account for 60 percent of the S9’s sales worldwide.(Photo: OnLeaks)
 

Russian mother caught trying to sell daughter’s virginity

In a shocking confession mum admitted during interrogation she had flown in to Moscow with her underage daughter to get to know a rich man in order to get financial help for providing sexual serviced by the daughter.
 

5-month salary not paid, job switch denied? Harmanpreet Kaur up in arms with Railway?

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Arjuna awardee is reportedly not relieved by the Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent and is being asked to pay the compensation amount before the end of the five-year term. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Actor Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct by writer Susan Braudy

Douglas, however, denied Braudy's claims. He told the Hollywood Reporter that her story was

Pak raises Jadhav’s case at UNSC, asks India to look at own record of 'subversion'

'Those who talk of changing mindset need to look within, at their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy has proven beyond doubt,' Permanent Representative of Pak to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said. (Photo: File | AFP)

China, Russia 'growing threats', US must be ready for war: Mattis

One of the biggest criticisms inside the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill is that the US military is suffering from a lack of readiness, where troops and gear are not getting the training or maintenance they need. (Photo: AP)

This is what happens during a US govt shutdown

This time, about 850,000 workers, out of a total 3.5 million, could be told to stay home -- without pay -- until Congress reaches an agreement. (Photo: File)

India targets Pak at UNSC meet, asks to change its mindset on terrorism

At UNSC meet Indian Ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said: ‘We must focus on addressing the challenges posed by cross border terrorism emanating from safe havens and sanctuaries to our region and especially to Afghanistan.’ (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham