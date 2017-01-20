World, America

US: Teen rapes man at knifepoint, forces him to engage in oral sex

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
The accused forced the victim to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her.
Lestina Marie Smith, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. (Photo: Facebook)
  Lestina Marie Smith, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. (Photo: Facebook)

Saginaw, Michigan: A 17-year-old girl from Michigan has been arrested for raping a man at knifepoint and forcing him to perform oral sex on her. The incident took place in Michigan's Saginaw Township.

According to a Daily Mail report, the accused identified as Lestina Marie Smith, pulled out a knife and threatened the victim with dire consequences if he did not cooperate with her.

Smith forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her. The victim, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, filed a complaint with the police, leading to Smith's arrest.

Smith has been held without a bond at at Saginaw County jail. She is scheduled to appear before the court on February 3 for a hearing of the case.

Smith has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

Tags: rape, crime, lestina marie smith, michigan, sexual assault
Location: United States, Michigan

Nation Gallery

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Baba Radmev shows Olympic wrestling champ how it's done!
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Navy removes WWII bomb from River Thames in London

A police officer outside Embankment tube station in central London stops pedestrians from using the Hungerford Bridge, as a suspected unexploded World War II bomb has been found in the River Thames, forcing the closure of Waterloo and Westminster bridges. (Photo: AP)
 

Air India removes 57 overweight crew members from flying duty

Representational image
 

Unsafe sex might be a new fetish for thrill-seeking couples

The couples see it as their right (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Don’t connect me with a ‘discourteous depiction’: Zaira Wasim slams Vijay Goel
 

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone: Who really won the West over?

Screengrabs from their sessions on The Ellen DeGenres Show.
 

PornHub launches videos that enable blind people to enjoy porn

The videos already have 20000 views (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Ivanka Trump asks US to give her dad a chance

President-elect Donald Trump salutes as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump at a pre-Inaugural

Donald Trump to place hands on Lincoln Bible in oath-taking ceremony

The Bible was originally purchased by William Thomas Carroll, Clerk of the Supreme Court. (Photo: AP)

'Objective reading' of Azhar case ensures support: US diplomat

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. (Photo: PTI)

Indian-origin man arrested in multi-million-dollar fraud in US

Shivanand Maharaj of New Jersey, along with Enrico Rubano, 48, were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, US Attorney Preet Bharara said. (Representational Image)

We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever: Donald Trump

US President elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham