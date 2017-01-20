US: Teen rapes man at knifepoint, forces him to engage in oral sex

Lestina Marie Smith, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. (Photo: Facebook)

Saginaw, Michigan: A 17-year-old girl from Michigan has been arrested for raping a man at knifepoint and forcing him to perform oral sex on her. The incident took place in Michigan's Saginaw Township.

According to a Daily Mail report, the accused identified as Lestina Marie Smith, pulled out a knife and threatened the victim with dire consequences if he did not cooperate with her.

Smith forced him to engage in oral and vaginal sex with her. The victim, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, filed a complaint with the police, leading to Smith's arrest.

Smith has been held without a bond at at Saginaw County jail. She is scheduled to appear before the court on February 3 for a hearing of the case.

Smith has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. If convicted, she could face life in prison.