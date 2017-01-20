World, America

US releases letters to and from Osama bin Laden, his deputies and his mother

AP
Published Jan 20, 2017, 8:01 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 8:08 am IST
Tracking down and killing the man behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on America is one of President Barack Obama's greatest accomplishments.
Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed nearly 3,000 (Photo: PTI)
 Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed nearly 3,000 (Photo: PTI)

Washington: In its final hours, the Obama administration on Thursday released the last of three installments of documents belonging to Osama bin Laden that were seized in a 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaeda leader in his secret compound.

Tracking down and killing the man behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on America is one of President Barack Obama's greatest accomplishments.

Intelligence officials have been working for more than two years to declassify the hundreds of documents captured in the raid. The last batch consisting of 49 documents include letters to and from bin Laden, his deputies and his mother. The documents also include a running disagreement between bin Laden and al-Qaeda's affiliate in Iraq, which morphed into the Islamic State group. Those militants are currently the top target of U.S. counter-terrorism efforts.

The Pentagon announced Thursday that the U.S. Air Force attacked a pair of IS military camps in Libya, seeking to eliminate extremists who had escaped the former IS stronghold of Sirte

Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed nearly 3,000 people. The attacks drastically changed America's footprint abroad and challenged some of the most basic tenets of the U.S. Constitution in an effort to detect terrorists before they strike.

Tags: obama administration, osama bin laden, osama bin laden document
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Wednesday, a lot of action went down at the Mumbai airport and streets as our shutterbugs spotted many celebrities, flaunting different style. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

From airport to street look: This is how out stars carried themselves
On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi held a surprise birthday bash for her husband Javed who turned 72. It was a star studded event as many Bollywood stars came down to attend it. (Photo; Viral Bhayani)

Take a look inside Javed Akhtar's star studded birthday bash
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana: 230 head constables given day off to watch Telugu film

Representational image
 

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer, in-house cinema

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, spent 3 million pounds on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US: Man attempts to murder wife after he dreams that she is cheating on him

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful. (Representational Image)
 

Harshvardhan Kapoor claims Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2008

Diljit won the award for his performance in 'Udta Punjab,' while Harsh debuted in 'Mirzya'.
 

Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes fade away in washing machine

It isn't clear how authentic these claims are (Photo: Twitter)
 

Only two buses for every 1000 people in India: report

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Timeline of Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration event

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a pre-Inaugural

‘It’s going to change’: Trump pledges to unify US on inauguration eve

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a pre-Inaugural

Donlad Trump pledges to 'unify' Americans on inauguration eve

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a pre-Inaugural

Cheers and ceremony of Inaugration: Donald Trump sweeps in for his big day

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base. (Photo: AP)

Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknowns, heads to concert at Lincoln Memorial

President-elect Donald Trump stands with his wife Melania at the Leadership Luncheon at Trump International in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham