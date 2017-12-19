search on deccanchronicle.com
World, America

US accuses N Korea of virus affecting 3,00,000 computers in 150 countries

AFP
Published Dec 19, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
N Korea was widely suspected of being behind the computer virus and ransomware, WannaCry, which demanded payment to restore access.
N Korea was widely suspected of being behind the computer virus and ransomware which was reprimanded by many including Britain, but US was yet to follow suit. (Photo: File)
 N Korea was widely suspected of being behind the computer virus and ransomware which was reprimanded by many including Britain, but US was yet to follow suit. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States officially accused North Korea of carrying out the massive WannaCry attack that infected some 3,00,000 computers in 150 countries earlier this year.

North Korea was widely suspected of being behind the computer virus and ransomware, which demanded payment to restore access.

 

It has been denounced as such by Britain, but the United States had yet to follow suit.

Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert made the announcement in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, and was expected to provide more details in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

"The attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible," he wrote.

"We do not make this allegation lightly. It is based on evidence."

Among the infected computers were those at Britain's National Health Service (NHS), Spanish telecoms company Telefonica and US logistics company FedEx.

"These disruptions put lives at risk," Bossert wrote.

"North Korea has acted especially badly, largely unchecked, for more than a decade, and its malicious behavior is growing more egregious. WannaCry was indiscriminately reckless."

He said Washington must lead efforts to cooperate with other governments and businesses to "mitigate cyber risk and increase the cost to hackers," and thus improve internet security and resilience.

"When we must, the US will act alone to impose costs and consequences for cyber malfeasance," Bossert added.

President Donald Trump "has already pulled many levers of pressure to address North Korea's unacceptable nuclear and missile developments, and we will continue to use our maximum pressure strategy to curb Pyongyang's ability to mount attacks, cyber or otherwise."

The WannaCry attack spread rapidly around the globe using a security flaw in Microsoft's Windows XP operating system, an older version that is no longer given mainstream tech support by the US giant.

Ransomware, which can be used on PCs as well as tablets and smartphones, is malicious software which locks computer files and forces users to pay the attackers a designated sum in the virtual Bitcoin currency to regain access to the files.

US media reports cited a US official as saying Trump's administration would be urging allies to counter North Korea's cyberattack capabilities and implement all "relevant" UN Security Council sanctions.

It said the CIA had already laid blame on North Korea for the attack in November, though the assessment was classified and had not yet been previously reported.

Tags: wannacry ransomware, us n korea ties, central intelligence agency, us blames n korea
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were strangulated

Barry Sherman and his wife Honey

Donald Trump to lay out ‘America First’ security strategy

US President Donald Trump

Another win for Chile’s Sebastian Pinera

Chilean presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera along with his wife Cecilia More celebrates his victory in Santiago. (Photo: AFP)

'America first' no doubt: Trump admin begins to outline new national strategy

Trump's doctrine holds that nation states are in perpetual competition and that the US must fight on all fronts to protect and defend its sovereignty from friend and foe alike. (Photo: File)

Juan Orlando Hernandez wins Honduras elections, unrest persists

There was no immediate public comment by Hernandez, whose sister Hilda Hernandez, a Cabinet minister, died on Saturday in a helicopter crash. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham