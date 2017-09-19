Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if need be

US President Donald Trump said terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and have spread to every region of the planet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

United Nations: In his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea, citing its nuclear weapons program.

The US President said, "If the United States is forced to defend itself and its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump denounced North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un, saying the nation “threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of life” as a result of its nuclear weapons program.

But the president also said America would act alone if needed. He emphasized an “America first” agenda, and said that while the United States would “forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies,” his primary responsibility was to Americans.

He said US wants harmony and prosperity and not conflict and strife.

Hitting out at North Korea for its recent missile test, Trump said, "It is time for North Korea to realise that denuclearisation is its only acceptable future."

Trump said North Korea is on a suicide mission for its people and its regime.

Trump said North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with immense loss of human life adding that no one has shown more contempt for its people than the regime in North Korea.

The President said he will put United States first and ask all the leaders to put their countries first.

The President said terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and have spread to every region of the planet.

Trump said, “We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world.”

Trump said, "Best of the United States, is the first three words of its constitution - We the people."