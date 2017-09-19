World, America

Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if need be

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2017, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
US President Donald Trump said 'Best of the United States, is the first three words of its constitution - We the people.'
US President Donald Trump said terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and have spread to every region of the planet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 US President Donald Trump said terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and have spread to every region of the planet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

United Nations: In his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea, citing its nuclear weapons program.

The US President said, "If the United States is forced to defend itself and its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” 

Trump denounced North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un, saying the nation “threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of life” as a result of its nuclear weapons program.

But the president also said America would act alone if needed. He emphasized an “America first” agenda, and said that while the United States would “forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies,” his primary responsibility was to Americans.

He said US wants harmony and prosperity and not conflict and strife.

Hitting out at North Korea for its recent missile test, Trump said, "It is time for North Korea to realise that denuclearisation is its only acceptable future."

Trump said North Korea is on a suicide mission for its people and its regime.

Trump said North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with immense loss of human life adding that no one has shown more contempt for its people than the regime in North Korea.

The President said he will put United States first and ask all the leaders to put their countries first.

The President said terrorists and extremists have gathered strength and have spread to every region of the planet.

Trump said, “We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world.”

Trump said, "Best of the United States, is the first three words of its constitution - We the people."

Tags: donald trump, united nation general assembly




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Who's he?' Raai Laxmi jokes about rumoured ex boyfriend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Like several link-ups between cricketers and actresses, Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also linked many years ago.
 

First Danielle Wyatt, now Pakistani policeman sends marriage proposal to Virat Kohli

While the Pakistan fans were grateful to the World XI side, there were fans who missed the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. One of the fans, who also happens to be a policeman, was seen with a banner, reading, “Kohli, marry me.” (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Death toll rises to 50 in Florida due to Hurricane Irma: officials

Damage left behind by Irma in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless (Photo: AP)

Trump eyes military parade like France's Bastille Day for July 4 celebrations

Brigitte Trogneux and Emmanuel Macron with Donald and Melania Trump in Paris. (Photo: AP)

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)

In first UN speech, Trump to slap 'rogue regimes', embrace nationalist tone

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump United States President Donald Trump speaks with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters (Photo: AP)

US resume premium processing of H-1B visas after temporary suspensions

The H-1B issue has hit the Telugu community hard in the US.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham