World, America

US: Gunman kills 3 in California, shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ during arrest

REUTERS
Published Apr 19, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
The suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an unarmed security guard.
Kori Ali Muhammad. (Photo: AFP)
 Kori Ali Muhammad. (Photo: AFP)

California: A gunman who went by the nickname ‘Black Jesus’ killed three white men in downtown Fresno, California, on Tuesday, and fired at another before he was taken into custody while shouting “Allahu Akhbar,” police said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 in Fresno, police chief Jerry Dyer told reporters at a press conference.

Dyer said Muhammad fired at least 16 rounds from a large-calibre handgun in less than a minute at four downtown Fresno locations at about 10:45 am local time before he was spotted running through the streets by a police officer.

“Immediately upon the individual seeing the officer he literally dove onto the ground and was taken into custody and as he was taken into custody he yelled out ‘Allahu Akhbar,’“ Dyer said. The term means “God is great” in Arabic.

“He does not like white people,” Dyer said, citing the suspect’s statements after being arrested and his Facebook postings. The chief said Muhammad, who is African American, used the nickname Black Jesus.

All four of the men killed on Tuesday were white, as was the security guard and the other man Mohammad shot at but missed.

Dyer said it was too early to rule out terrorism and that his department had contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate, but portrayed the incident as “a random act of violence”.

“These individuals who were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got,” he said. “These were unprovoked attacks by an individual who was intent on carrying out homicides today, and he did that.”

Dyer said Muhammad had been identified quickly as the prime suspect in the Motel 6 shooting on April 13 and that police had been urgently seeking him across the Fresno area since then.

Fresno is an agricultural hub in California’s central valley, about 170 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Muhammad has a criminal history that includes weapons and drug charges and had spent time in state prison, Dyer said.

County government buildings were placed on lockdown during the shooting spree and residents were urged to shelter in place.

Local television images showed what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp in a street near where police tape marked off several crime scenes.

Tags: kori ali muhammad, us murder
Location: United States, California

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon displayed their amazing chemistry as they launched the trailer of their film 'Raabta' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant and Kriti display lovely chemistry at trailer launch of Raabta
While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor makes peace with Nawazuddin despite history of altercation

Nawaz was last seen in 'Haramkhor'.
 

Things you should know before investing in the Samsung Galaxy S8

However, with premium flagships defining the future of the smartphone world, are they worth it? well, yes, but in their own domain.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 price revealed, starting at Rs 57,900

The South Korean manufacturer has set the Galaxy S8 launch event in New Delhi starting at 12PM IST. You can watch the live stream at Samsung India’s website.
 

Xiaomi reveals the Mi 6 – SD835, dual rear camera, price confirmed

The Mi 6 has an SD835 chipset along with 6GB of RAM.
 

Shocked Alia fires her drunken bodyguard after being stranded on roads late night

Alia Bhatt
 

Sreesanth's appeal for NOC to play in Scotland to be heard on Friday

Sreesanth has been banned for life by the Indian cricket board for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, but had been acquitted by the Delhi Police for want of evidence. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Indian-American CEO who underpaid former domestic help to pay USD 135k damages

Bhatia terminated the worker's employment in December 2014 after she allegedly found her employee researching labour laws online. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Facebook video killing suspect shoots himself dead after cops chase him

Authorities say officers tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian man accused of killing wife, now on FBI’s top 10 ‘Most Wanted List’

FBI warned that Patel, who stabbed his 21-year-old wife Palak Bhadreskumar Patel multiple times with a large knife, should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. (Photo: FBI Twitter)

US: Indian doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation, denies charges

Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls (Photo: henryford.com)

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham