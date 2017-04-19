World, America

Indian-American CEO who underpaid former maid to pay USD 135k damages

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Investigators found that the employee suffered ‘callous abuse’, including being forced to sleep on a carpet in the garage when ill.
Bhatia terminated the worker's employment in December 2014 after she allegedly found her employee researching labour laws online. (Photo: LinkedIn)
 Bhatia terminated the worker's employment in December 2014 after she allegedly found her employee researching labour laws online. (Photo: LinkedIn)

New York: An Indian-American CEO has been ordered to pay USD 135,000 to her former domestic worker after a Labour Department investigation found she underpaid and mistreated her.

Himanshu Bhatia, CEO of Rose International and IT Staffing, will have to pay her former live-in domestic service worker back wages and damages under the terms of a consent judgement entered into the US District Court for the Central District of California.

The judgement, entered on April 11, resolves a complaint filed by the US Department of Labour in August last year. An investigation by the department's Wage and Hour Division found that Bhatia willfully and repeatedly violated federal labour laws' minimum wage and record keeping provisions from July 2012 to December 2014.

The complaint alleged that Ms Bhatia paid her domestic service worker, who had been identified in an earlier complaint as Sheela Ningwal, a fixed monthly salary of USD 400 plus food and housing at Ms Bhatia's home in San Juan Capistrano and other residences in Miami, Las Vegas and Long Beach.

Investigators found that the employee suffered "callous abuse" and retaliation, including being forced to sleep on a piece of carpet in the garage when ill, while Ms Bhatia's dogs slept on a mattress nearby. The complaint also alleged that Ms Bhatia confiscated Ms Ningwal's passport.

Ms Bhatia terminated the worker's employer in December 2014 after she allegedly found her employee researching labour laws online, and after the worker refused to sign a document stating she was being paid an adequate salary and had no employment dispute with Ms Bhatia.

"This consent judgement underlines the department's commitment to protecting workers from exploitation," said Janet Herold, solicitor for the Department of Labour's Western Region.

"The department will take strong and immediate action to ensure that workers are protected against retaliation."

Tags: himanshu bhatia, indian-american, labour laws, abuse
Location: United States, New York, New York

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon displayed their amazing chemistry as they launched the trailer of their film 'Raabta' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant and Kriti display lovely chemistry at trailer launch of Raabta
While Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, other stars were snapped at Farah Khan's bash, airport and various other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma, Yami, Esha, other stars are paparazzi's delight
Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor makes peace with Nawazuddin despite history of altercation

Nawaz was last seen in 'Haramkhor'.
 

Things you should know before investing in the Samsung Galaxy S8

However, with premium flagships defining the future of the smartphone world, are they worth it? well, yes, but in their own domain.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 price revealed, starting at Rs 57,900

The South Korean manufacturer has set the Galaxy S8 launch event in New Delhi starting at 12PM IST. You can watch the live stream at Samsung India’s website.
 

Xiaomi reveals the Mi 6 – SD835, dual rear camera, price confirmed

The Mi 6 has an SD835 chipset along with 6GB of RAM.
 

Shocked Alia fires her drunken bodyguard after being stranded on roads late night

Alia Bhatt
 

Sreesanth's appeal for NOC to play in Scotland to be heard on Friday

Sreesanth has been banned for life by the Indian cricket board for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, but had been acquitted by the Delhi Police for want of evidence. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US: Gunman kills 3 in California, shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ during arrest

Kori Ali Muhammad. (Photo: AFP)

Facebook video killing suspect shoots himself dead after cops chase him

Authorities say officers tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian man accused of killing wife, now on FBI’s top 10 ‘Most Wanted List’

FBI warned that Patel, who stabbed his 21-year-old wife Palak Bhadreskumar Patel multiple times with a large knife, should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. (Photo: FBI Twitter)

US: Indian doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation, denies charges

Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls (Photo: henryford.com)

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham