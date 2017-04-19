World, America

Donald Trump signs executive order targeting H-1B visa used by Indians

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Calling for an end to 'visa abuses', Trump said workers from other countries should never be allowed to replace Americans.
US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that calls for a review of the H-1B visa programme, saying they should never be used to replace American workers and must be given to the most skilled and highest paid applicants.

Trump signed the order targeting the programme popular with Indian technology professionals at the Kenosha, Wisconsin headquarters of tool maker Snap-on Inc yesterday.

"Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for, sometimes, less pay. This will stop," Trump told an enthusiastic audience in Wisconsin before signing the executive order.

He said the order sets in motion the first steps to initiate "long-overdue" reforms to end "visa abuses". "Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that's wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans. No one can compete with American workers when they're given a fair and level playing field, which has not happened for decades," Trump said.

He said his administration is going to enforce 'Hire American' rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the United States.

"We believe jobs must be offered to American workers first. Does that make sense?" he said. The executive order also declares that American projects should be made with American goods.

"No longer are we going to allow foreign countries to cheat our producers and our workers out of federal contracts. Everyone in my administration will be expected to enforce every last Buy American provision on behalf of the American worker, and we are going to investigate every single trade deal that undermines these provisions," he said.

According to the executive order signed by Trump, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labour, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries.

In a statement, the White House said H-1B visas are supposed to bring the highest skilled and paid labour to the United States. But according to studies, 80 per cent of the approved applications were for the two lowest wage levels allowed. "Currently, companies routinely abuse the H-1B visa programme by replacing American workers with lower paid foreign workers," it said.

Reforming the H-1B visa system was one of the major election promises of Trump. As per several US reports, a majority of the H-1B visas every year is grabbed by Indian IT professionals.

India accounts for the highest pool of qualified IT professionals, whose services go a long way in making American companies globally competitive.

As mandated by the Congress, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) every year issued 65,000 H-1B visas and another 20,000 to those applicants having masters and higher degrees from a US educational institution.

This month USCIS received 199,000 H-1B visa petitions; as a result the federal agency had to resort to a computerised draw of lots to decide the fate of successful applicant.

Tags: h-1b visa, donald trump, us news, immigration
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

US authorities’ fresh stand to increase scrutiny for computer programming jobs has led to major IT companies shying away from filing large number of applications.

Fewer applications for H-1B visa filed this year

This is nearly 20 per cent lower when compared to 2.36 lakh applications received in 2016.
19 Apr 2017 1:27 AM
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Shock for Indian techies: Programmers no longer eligible for H-1B visas in US

The ruling reverses old guidelines set by the US, and will have far reaching implications for thousands of Indian techies.
04 Apr 2017 12:07 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India sends signed Virat Kohli shirt to Shahid Afridi after retirement

Shahid Afridi had retired from international cricket in February, after playing over 300 ODIs and 27 Tests. (Photo: AFP)
 

Acquittal not enough to lift ban on Sreesanth, says BCCI

The BCCI was responding to a petition filed by Sreesanth challenging the life ban imposed on him despite a Delhi court dropping charges against him on July 25, 2015. (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook plans to make digital avatar of your friends

The company has connected the Oculus Rift to its social network through Facebook Spaces, designed to let users of its Oculus Rift VR headset hang out with avatar versions of their friends in a virtual world.
 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Facebook video killing suspect shoots himself dead after cops chase him

Authorities say officers tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian man accused of killing wife, now on FBI’s top 10 ‘Most Wanted List’

FBI warned that Patel, who stabbed his 21-year-old wife Palak Bhadreskumar Patel multiple times with a large knife, should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. (Photo: FBI Twitter)

US: Indian doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation, denies charges

Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls (Photo: henryford.com)

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

23-yr-old Mexican hangs self accidentally during crucifixion scene in play

Horrified spectators were taken aback by the incident that happened during the final hours of Christ being recreated in the play (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham