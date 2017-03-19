 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha continue to frustrate Australia as India continue to move closer to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha frustrate Australia
 
Trump takes on media again, calls meeting with Merkel 'GREAT'

ANI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 11:41 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 11:41 am IST
US President Donald Trump took twitter to express his rant against the media, stating that it is 'fake news' report.
US President, Donald Trump (Photo: File/AP)
 US President, Donald Trump (Photo: File/AP)

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump took to twitter to express his rant against the media, stating that despite its 'fake news' reports, his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel was 'GREAT'.

"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes......vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!" Trump tweeted.

It's a well known fact that Trump has never shied away from a handshake when it comes to greeting international leaders and the "death-grip" memes galore are proof to that, however, German Chancellor Merkel had a sticky moment with the U.S. President as besides not shaking her hand, he barely even made eye contact with her during the customary photo-op.

In a photo op after their Oval Office meeting, the two leaders sat next to each other in separate chairs. Merkel could be seen leaning towards Trump, who sat with his hands firmly locked between his knees, a very 'un-Trump' like gesture.

Merkel then appeared to ask the President if he wanted to shake hands, which is customary in photo ops, but Trump simply did not respond. He barely even looked at his German counterpart while quickly answering a few questions from the press.

By contrast, the President did shake hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when they recently visited him in the Oval Office, which incidentally did provide great fodder to memesters.

