 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara, who notched up his 11th Test ton on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi, will play a big role as India aim to go past Australia’s first innings total of 451 on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha hold key to India's big lead
 
World, America

15 corpses, including 3 headless, found in Venezuela prison mass grave

REUTERS
Published Mar 19, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 10:18 am IST
The public prosecutor's office said 20 forensic experts combing the site had found the remains of at least 15 people.
Representational Image (Photo: AP)
 Representational Image (Photo: AP)

Venezuela: Fifteen corpses, three of them headless, have been found in a mass grave at a Venezuelan prison and more may be discovered, investigators said on Saturday.

The grisly find this month at the General Penitentiary in central Guarico state has thrown a spotlight on the South American nation's crowded, violent and gang-dominated prisons where scores of inmates die each year.

The public prosecutor's office said 20 forensic experts combing the site at a prison stable had found the remains of at least 15 people, though three were missing skulls.

"We presume there are more corpses," it said in a statement.

Authorities have given no explanation for the deaths and there has been little national outcry given the litany of horror in Venezuela's prisons in recent decades.

Rights group A Window On Liberty has said the number of victims, presumed killed in gang violence before the prison was recently closed for refurbishment, could rise to 100.

"Whether 14, 50 or 100, they were people under the state's responsibility," the group's coordinator Carlos Nieto said, adding that the facility used to house 9,000 inmates.

Venezuela's prisons are notorious for ease of access to weapons and drugs as well as mobile phones and computers hooked up to the Internet, allowing inmates easy access to the outside world, often to run criminal activities.

Some prisons have discos and even swimming pools.

The country's more than 30 facilities house about 50,000 people, but were built for a third of that, rights groups say.

In perhaps Venezuela's worst single prison incident, about 130 prisoners were burned or hacked to death with machetes during gang fights at Sabaneta jail in Maracaibo in 1994.

Late last year, gruesome accusations surfaced that two men were murdered, mutilated by a confessed cannibal then fed to fellow prisoners during rioting at a police detention center in western Tachira state.

Tags: mass grave, venezuela, corpses

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha hold key to India's big lead

Cheteshwar Pujara, who notched up his 11th Test ton on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi, will play a big role as India aim to go past Australia’s first innings total of 451 on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI)
 

U'khand swearing-in: Crowd disappointed as Modi leaves without addressing them

With the new Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in tow, Modi left the venue waving to the crowds. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Video: Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketers mock Virat Kohli over shoulder injury

Glenn Maxwell was seen mocking Virat Kohli's injury when he replicated the Indian skipper's action by clutching his right shoulder after his dive to save a boundary in the 80.3 overs on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI)
 

Tighten your online security, restrict app permissions

It is a good practice to frequently cross-checking your social media security section to make sure there are no backdoors opened.
 

Swatch to challenge Apple Watch with custom OS smartwatch

Swatch said this would offer absolute data protection and ultra-low energy consumption and would not need regular updates.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Venezuela bread war amid shortage

A man smiles after buying a bag of bread in a bakery in Caracas

Ready to come out of the woods, says Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump says Germany owes 'vast sums' to NATO

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump repeats charge that Obama ordered wiretaps against him

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his charge that predecessor Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap against him. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad-born Karun Sreerama to lead PWE Department in Houston

ndian-American engineer Karun Sreerama has been named to head Houston's Department of Public Works and Engineering by the city's Mayor Sylvester Turner. (Photo: LinkedIn)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham