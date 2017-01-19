 LIVE !  :  England are off to a flying start as Chris Woakes runs through India’s top order in the Cuttack ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live: Yuvraj, Dhoni begin rebuilding Indian innings after Chris Woakes' early strikes
 
UK paedophile admits having sex with young boys in US; jailed for 13 years

The accused ran an online group of paedophiles where they used to trap and groom minor children for sex, argued prosecutors.
Wilkins said that he had attempted to meet two minor boys for sex last year. (Representational Image)
California: A British paedophile was jailed for 13 years after he confessed to travelling to US for having sex with young boys. The accused also admitted to storing child pornography images.

According to a report in the Mirror, the 70-year-old accused Paul Charles Wilkins, was held in a sting operation by undercover agents with whom he had planned to have sex with a nine-year-old boy in the US state of California.

In his statement to the police, Wilkins said that he had attempted to meet two minor boys for sex last year. However, he could not succeed in his plans.

During a trial of Wilkins case at a Los Angeles court, prosecutors said that the accused ran an online group of paedophiles where they used to trap and groom minor children for sex.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to having sex with minor boys, possessing child pornography as well as transporting sexual images of boys. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison and was slapped with a £20,000 fine.

The judge also said that Wilkins will stay under supervision for the rest of his life.

Location: United States, California

