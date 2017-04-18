World, America

I'm so afraid, I don't want to work: Sikh cabbie assaulted by passengers in US

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Harkirat Singh said the passengers hurled slurs at him and banged on the plastic partition in his cab.
Singh said one of the men punched him in the arm. (Photo: Videograb)
 Singh said one of the men punched him in the arm. (Photo: Videograb)

New York: A 25-year-old Sikh cab driver in the US was assaulted and his turban knocked off by drunken passengers, an incident the police was investigating as a possible hate crime.

The incident took place here early Sunday morning and has left Harkirat Singh, an immigrant from Punjab who moved to the US three years ago, scared.

"I'm so afraid. I don't want to work," Singh told the New York Daily News. "It's an insult on my religion, also. An insult of my faith. It's horrible."

The report said the New York Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted in his support, saying "Harkirat Singh? You are welcome here. What happened to you was wrong. You did the right thing by calling the NYPD."

Last week, Sikhs in the US launched a million-dollar awareness campaign aiming to inform Americans about the Sikh faith amid continuous incidents of hate crime against the community.

Singh said he picked up three men and a woman - all in their 20s - around 5 AM Sunday from Madison Square Garden. When they reached their destination in the Bronx, they began complaining that Singh had taken them to the wrong address.

The passengers were allegedly drunk and could not give Singh a straight answer about where they wanted to go, leaving him "confused."

The passengers then began hurling slurs and banging on the plastic partition in his cab, Singh recalled. "They're using bad words, also," he said recalling that those used expletives and called him "Ali Baba."

Singh told the group to pay USD 41.76 and find another cab. While the women gave him the cash after Singh called 911, one of the men got back into the cab and tried to smash the meter. Then he punched Singh in the arm, he said.

"After that, he picked off my turban from my head," he said. "He wanted to snatch my phone also...It was too horrible."

As the men became violent, Singh got terrified and began to cry, saying he pleaded with the man to calm down. "Why are you doing this, brother? We can sit. We can talk," he recalled telling the unruly passenger.

"At that time, I'm so afraid they can do anything to me. They're gonna kill me."
With the police on its way, the group ran away from the scene with Singh's turban, a primary symbol of the faith. The incident occurred just hours after thousands of Sikhs had gathered at Times Square for the 'Turban day' event organised by a Sikh group to spread awareness about the faith. The report said police sources described the suspect as a clean-shaven white Hispanic man in his 20s, around 5-foot-9.

Police say they are only seeking one suspect, though they'd like to speak to the other three passengers. Singh did not require a medical attention but filed a report with police. He was able to snap a photo of two of the passengers.

Harpreet Singh Toor, the chairman of public policy and external affairs at The Sikh Cultural Society, said the theft reflected prejudice against Sikhs, who often targeted in anti-Muslim bias despite following a different faith.

"I used to get mad now I laugh at it, because if we are still ignorant about other faiths...who will make those people understand?" he said.

In the years since the 9/11 terror attacks, Sikhs remain more likely to be targeted in cases of profiling, bigotry and backlash than the average American.

In a latest incident of hate crime, a Sikh man was shot near Seattle last month after the gunman allegedly told him to "go back to your own country."

Tags: sikh cab driver, hate crime, racism
Location: United States, New York, New York

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bitten by the travel bug, Alia Bhatt flies off for a vacation with bestie!

Alia Bhatt with BFF Akansha Ranjan.(Pics: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
 

Here's how women can get pregnant even without having sex

The sperm can swin inside the vagina if it lands close enough (Photo: Pixabay)
 

After several cases of misconduct, BookMyBai puts a blanket ban on celebrities

The website's co-founder recalled 5 cases in his blog.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni takes the mickey out of Rising Pune Supergiant teammates over a cake

A video has gone viral showing MS Dhoni celebrating team’s win after reaching team hotel. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Shraddha follows Katrina’s footsteps to keep late night tryst with Farhan a secret?

Farhan Akhtar with Shraddha Kapoor.
 

Woman born with two vaginas gets pregnant defying doctors

She defied all odds for this miracle after 10 years of effort (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

1-yr-old boy dies in US day care, 8-yr-old girl suspected of murder

The boy was found unresponsive the next morning when paramedics were unable to revive him. (Photo: Facebook)

Video: First Lady Melania nudges President Trump during national anthem

US President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump. (Photo: AFP)

North Korean expert says failure of launch indicative of new systems test

The Pentagon has not discussed which missile blew up 'almost immediately' after launch early Sunday from near Sinpo on the North's east coast. (Photo: AP)

Ready to respond to ‘any mode of war’ by US military ‘in kind’: North Korea

North Korea's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Kim In Ryong. (Photo: AP)

H-1B to be only for highest paid, most skilled; Trump to sign new order

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham