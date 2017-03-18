 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay, who looked all set to notch up a hundred in his 50th Test, got out in the final over before lunch on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Australia scalp Vijay before lunch
 
Indian-American Bharara was probing Trump admin member when fired

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Bharara was investigating into allegations of trading of health-related stocks of Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.
United States Attorney General for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara speaks with reporters at Trump Tower. (Photo: AP)
 United States Attorney General for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara speaks with reporters at Trump Tower. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Indian-American attorney Preet Bharara, who was recently fired by the Trump administration, was investigating into allegations of trading of health-related stocks of Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, an investigative news media outlet has claimed.

New York-based independent and non-profit ProPublica, which is known for its investigative reporting mostly on health-related issues, in its latest report claimed that at the time of being fired, Bharara was overseeing an investigation into health-related stock trades made by Price.

The story is based on sources and the White House has not commented on the allegations.

Bharara was fired this month after he refused to resign as being asked by the Department of Justice along with 45 other US attorney, all of whom were appointed by the previous Obama Administration.

ProPublica, however, in its investigative report has not concluded that Bharara was fired because of this investigation against Price.

Allegations against Price trading in health-related stocks first came in during his confirmation hearing for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"The investigation of Price's trades by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which hasn’t been previously disclosed, was underway at the time of Bharara’s dismissal, said the person," ProPublica said, quoting unnamed sources.

Tags: indian-american, preet bharara, propublica, health and human services secretary, tom price
Location: United States, Washington

ADVERTISEMENT
