World, America

From trade to immigration: Tensions show as Trump, Merkel meet for first time

AFP
Published Mar 18, 2017, 7:48 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 7:49 am IST
Trump and Merkel showed little common ground as they addressed host of thorny issues including NATO, defense spending and free trade deals.
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Stark differences between US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on everything from trade to immigration were in full view during an icy first meeting at the White House on Friday. In a frequently awkward joint press conference, Mr Trump and Ms Merkel showed little common ground as they addressed a host of thorny issues including NATO, defense spending and free trade deals.

For most of the 30 minutes in the East Room, Ms Merkel was stony-faced as Mr Trump ripped into Washington's NATO allies for not paying for their "fair share" for transatlantic defense and demanded "fair and reciprocal trade" deals.

The German chancellor had arrived at a snowy White House, hoping to reverse a chill in relations after Mr Trump's incendiary election rhetoric. The visit began cordially, with the pair shaking hands at the entrance of the White House.

But later, sitting side-by-side in the Oval Office, Ms Merkel's suggestion of another handshake went unheard or ignored by Mr Trump - an awkward moment in what are usually highly scripted occasions.

There was never going to be an easy rapport between the cautious German chancellor and impulsive US president.

For years, Ms Merkel - a trained physicist - had been president Barack Obama's closest international partner, with the two sharing a strong rapport and a similar deliberative approach.

Before coming to office in January, Mr Trump had set the tone by calling Ms Merkel's acceptance of refugees a "catastrophic mistake" and suggestion she was "ruining Germany."

In a similar vein, Ms Merkel has sought to remind - some in the White House would say lecture - the real estate mogul about democratic values.

Comments like that have prompted some of Mr Trump's fiercest critics to declare Ms Merkel the new "leader of the free world" - a moniker normally taken up by the occupant of the White House.

During the press conference, Ms Merkel said "it's much, much better to talk to one another and not about one another, and I think our conversation proved this."

But even the lighter moments were tinged with tension.

Amid a furor over Mr Trump's unfounded allegations that he was wiretapped by Mr Obama, the new president cracked a joke referring to past revelations that Ms Merkel's phone had also been bugged by his Democratic predecessor.

"As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common perhaps," he said.

Ms Merkel appeared not to find the humor in what had been a major political scandal.  Neither side tried to make small talk about Mr Trump's own background.

His family hails from Kallstadt, a tidy village nestled in southwest Germany's lush wine country. His grandparents left for America more than a century ago fleeing poverty and later, after a brief return, trouble with the law.

Voice of Europe

Although Trump has tempered his criticism of NATO and the personal attacks against European leaders, officials still fret that Mr Trump has too closely embraced the nationalist ideology of key advisor Steve Bannon.

Mr Bannon has championed trade protectionism and opposed the European Union and other multilateral institutions that underpin the world order.

Mr Trump on Friday pledged to "respect historic institutions" but Mr Bannon, also in the East Room, gave a chuckle as Ms Merkel was asked whether she believed Mr Trump had lied and treated the European Union disrespectfully.

Mr Trump insisted he was not isolationist, saying: "I'm a free trader but also a fair trader."

Ms Merkel rejected Mr Trump's suggestion that individual European countries should negotiate free trade deals with the United States, rather than under existing EU-US negotiations.

"I hope we can come back to the table and talk about the agreement" between the EU and US, she said.

Tags: donald trump, angela merkel, trump immigration
Location: United States, Washington

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
very year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spain celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta in Valencia
British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Mistaken for Muslim, Indian-origin man assaulted in US; attacker arrested

The indictment of Burgess comes amid a series of suspected hate crime cases targeting Indian-Americans. (Photo: AP)

Trump admin intends to change course on budget: White House official

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Military action against North Korea an 'option': Rex Tillerson

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. (Photo: AP)

US judge: Trump’s travel ban calls for shutdown of Muslims entering US

Judge James Robart noted that Washington and several other states have also asked Donald Trump to block the revised ban. (Photo: AFP)

Video: Muslim couple racially abused in US, 23-year-old woman comes to their rescue

A fellow passenger, Tracey Tong came to their defence and asked the woman to stop bothering them. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham