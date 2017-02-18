World, America

Mexicans form 'human wall' along US border to protest Trump

AFP
Published Feb 18, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Protestors hurled slogans at Trump, whose plans to build the wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of US enraged many people.
Young people hold colored flags reading 'Peace' as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the US in Ciudad Juarez. (Photo: AP)
 Young people hold colored flags reading 'Peace' as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the US in Ciudad Juarez. (Photo: AP)

Ciudad Jurez: Thousands of Mexicans linked arms to form a "human wall" on their country's border with the United States, protesting President Donald Trump's plan to build a massive barrier between the countries.

The protest on Friday, organised by local authorities and Mexican advocacy groups, brought together people armed with flowers, including politicians, social leaders and crowds of students to the border town Ciudad Juarez which already is separated by extensive fencing from its American neighbour city El Paso.

Protestors hurled slogans at Trump, whose plans to build the wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of the US and make Mexico foot the bill has enraged many people here.

"The wall is one of the worst ideas," said Carolina Solis, a 31-year-old student. "It won't stop anything not drugs or migrants."

"It's just a symbol of Donald Trump's hatred, the president's racism."

Under the watchful eye of US Border Patrol officers, protestors among them El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser formed a human barrier of nearly 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles).

Many people on both sides of the border cross it daily, calling one country home while going to work in the other.

"Ciudad Juarez and El Paso are one city we will never be apart," said Leeser, who was born on the Mexican side of the border.

His Ciudad Juarez counterpart Mayor Armando Cabada vowed to help resettle migrants deported from the US.

"Trump only generates fear in our US compatriots. We must show solidarity with them and tell them that they have our support," he said.

"If they are deported, we will welcome them with open arms."

Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested some 680 people across the United States as part of a crackdown by the new administration on the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Officials insist the raids targeted known criminals but rights advocates say people with no serious criminal records were also detained.

A similar protest was planned on Mexico's Pacific coast, at the border between the city of Tijuana and its US neighbour San Diego.

Tags: donald trump, human wall, us mexico border

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian canapes, 'Jai Ho' to mark Queen's Palace reception

Later that evening, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by husband Duke of Edinburgh, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate as they host a special reception to celebrate the launch. (Photo: PTI)
 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

I’m not a bad person, Donald Trump tells US press

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump's reluctant dismissals could alter White House

US President Donald Trump with former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo: AP)

US Republican senator Orrin hatch seeks reforms in H-1B visa system

US Republican Senator Orrin Hatch. (Photo: AP)

US: Man holds 18-year-old girl captive, forces her to 'trade sex for food'

Representational Image: (Photo: File)

Texas becomes first US state to back Donald Trump's travel ban

The brief follows court wrangling over President Trump's January 27 executive order to bar people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham