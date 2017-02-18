 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) Live: DMK MLAs jostle TN Speaker during trust vote; evicted from House
 
World, America

Cuba says US has deported 117 Cuban migrants since policy shift

REUTERS
Published Feb 18, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Former President Obama repealed the special immigration policy for Cubans days before turning the White House over to Trump.
Since the policy shift, more than 680 Cuban irregular migrants have been deported in total from various countries. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 Since the policy shift, more than 680 Cuban irregular migrants have been deported in total from various countries. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Havana: Cuba said on Friday the United States had deported 117 migrants back to the island nation since ending its policy granting automatic residency to almost every Cuban who reached US soil as part of the normalisation of relations.

Those deported included two people who were returned on Friday on the first flight chartered specifically for the deportation of Cuban migrants since the policy shift, Cuba's ruling Communist Party newspaper Granma wrote. The earlier deportees were taken back on commercial planes or boat.

Former US President Barack Obama repealed the special immigration policy for Cubans days before turning the White House over to Donald Trump.

Cuban authorities had long sought its end, arguing that the promise of US residency was fuelling people-trafficking and encouraging dangerous journeys.

The move however dashed the hopes of many who had been hoping to fulfill their American Dream and left hundreds of Cubans seeking a new life stranded halfway on their journey.

Since the policy shift, more than 680 Cuban "irregular migrants" have been deported in total from various countries, Granma wrote, including more than 400 from Mexico, 117 from the Bahamas and 39 from the Cayman Islands.

Tags: deport, cuban migrants, us migrant policy

Entertainment Gallery

Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay-Twinkle, Hrithik, Kareena, Arjun, others dole out fashion goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives his dogs some catching practice

MS Dhoni is making the most of his time away from international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | Peep at Earth from ISS's cameras in real time, daily

NASA’s ISS cameras stream a real-time live view of the Earth from multiple cameras onboard. Click on the video below to see the Earth from the ISS in real time.
 

Video | Watch Boeing roll out its latest 330-passenger aircraft

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.
 

Sanjay Manjrekar criticised for his tweet about Tamil Nadu politics

Sanjay Manjrekar couple of fans took pot-shots at the former India cricketer, spelling his name in weird manners. (Photo: AP)
 

AIMIM MLA calls PV Sindhu volleyball player

Badminton ace P. V. Sindhu is all smiles at the 5K Run organised around Charminar in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo: AP)
 

Love your dreams, live your dreams: Virat Kohli’s message to athletes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

I’m not a bad person, Donald Trump tells US press

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump's reluctant dismissals could alter White House

US President Donald Trump with former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Photo: AP)

US Republican senator Orrin hatch seeks reforms in H-1B visa system

US Republican Senator Orrin Hatch. (Photo: AP)

US: Man holds 18-year-old girl captive, forces her to 'trade sex for food'

Representational Image: (Photo: File)

Texas becomes first US state to back Donald Trump's travel ban

The brief follows court wrangling over President Trump's January 27 executive order to bar people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham