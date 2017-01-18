Barack Obama appoints 2 Indian-Americans to senior admin positions

Washington: Less than 100 hours before demitting office, outgoing US President Barack Obama on Wednesday appointed two Indian-Americans to key administration positions.

While Maneesh Goyal has been made Member of the J William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, D J Patil has been named as Member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

Both the announcements came along with several other last days appointments made by the outgoing president.

“I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals have agreed to serve the American people in these important roles. I know they will serve the American people well,” Obama said.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest defended Obama’s decision to make last minute appointments.

President Obama is executing his authority in the best interest of the American people, he told reporters at his daily news conference.