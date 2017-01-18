World, America

Barack Obama appoints 2 Indian-Americans to senior admin positions

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Both the announcements came along with several other last days appointments made by the outgoing president.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest defended Obama’s decision to make last minute appointments.
 White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest defended Obama’s decision to make last minute appointments.

Washington: Less than 100 hours before demitting office, outgoing US President Barack Obama on Wednesday appointed two Indian-Americans to key administration positions.

While Maneesh Goyal has been made Member of the J William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, D J Patil has been named as Member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

Both the announcements came along with several other last days appointments made by the outgoing president.

“I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals have agreed to serve the American people in these important roles. I know they will serve the American people well,” Obama said.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest defended Obama’s decision to make last minute appointments.

President Obama is executing his authority in the best interest of the American people, he told reporters at his daily news conference.

Tags: barack obama, indian-american, administration, us maneesh goyal, d j patil
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought after young stars, brought in his 31st birthday with his friends from the industry joining him in the celebrations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Kat, Sonakshi, Farhan join Sidharth in his birthday revelries
Celebrities made it a point to flaunt their fitness levels and ran for a good cause. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai Marathon: John, Milind, Ambani, run long and hard for a good cause
Gowns, tuxedos and unprecendented glamour domninated the red carpet of India's most awaited awards show, Filmfare awards (Picture courtesy: Instagram).

Stars dazzled at Filmfare awards last night!
It's a happening Friday as our favourite stars stepped out, looking dazzling as ever for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Katrina make different exists, while Parineeti, Disha smile candidly
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh salutes Yuvraj Singh’s fighting spirit

Harbhajan said Yuvraj never gives up easily. (Photo: PTI)
 

Thanks for all the support: Salman after being acquitted in Arms Act case

Salman Khan
 

Nokia P1 will sport Snapdragon 835 SoC: Report

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
 

Video: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni practice hitting sixes ahead of second ODI

Both batsmen were seen practicing hitting sixes ahead of the second ODI. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here’s why Ajay Devgn wrote an emotional letter to Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are friends with each other since very long time.
 

Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif slam haters of Dangal actress Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim was forced to apologise by trolls for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Kids asked if 'we have to leave' US after Trump won: Indian-American official

Ms Biswal said there is a lot of fear and anxiety in those communities. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistani man convicted of defrauding FedEx of USD 300,000

Butt has pleaded guilty to six counts of mail fraud, announced US Attorney Kenneth Magidson. (Representational Image)

Trump's UN pick to echo his criticism of world body, offer some praise

Nikki Haley, Governor of Couth Carolina. (Photo: AP)

Comeback Queen? Hillary rumors won't go away

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (Photo: File)

Orlando releases new photos of Pulse after attack

This June 20, photo provided by the City of Orlando shows an opening where police officers breached a wall of the Pulse nightclub to free hostages. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham