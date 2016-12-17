 LIVE !  :  Local boy R Ashwin struck in the first over on Day 2 as he dismissed Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: Lower order frustates India, England amass 477
 
World, America

Man from Hyderabad pleads guilty for H-1B visa fraud in US

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 1:50 pm IST
He assisted SCM Data and MMC Systems in the preparation of false leave slips for foreign workers.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Washington: A 32-year-old Indian-origin immigration manager for an IT company has pleaded guilty for committing H-1B visa fraud in the US.

Hari Karne, who hails from Hyderabad, faces a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

According to federal prosecutors, Karne's conspirators recruited foreign workers with purported IT expertise who sought work in the US.

The conspirators then sponsored the foreign workers' H-1B visas with the stated purpose of working for SCM Data, a US-based company, and MMC Systems' clients throughout the US.

When submitting the visa paperwork to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the conspirators represented that the foreign workers had full-time positions and were paid an annual salary, as required to secure the H-1B visas.

"Contrary to these representations and in violation of the H-1B programme, the conspirators paid the foreign workers only when they were placed at a third-party client who entered into a contract with SCM Data or MMC Systems," the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The conspirators told the foreign workers who were not currently working that if they wanted to maintain their H-1B visa status, they would need to come up with what their gross wages would be in cash and give it to SCM Data and MMC Systems so the companies could issue payroll checks to the foreign workers.

"Karne, who was a US immigration manager with SCM Private Limited in India, which had service agreements with SCM Data and MMC Systems, admitted that he advised foreign workers to pay SCM Data and MMC Systems in cash the approximate amount they were supposed to be paid by the companies in order to generate false payroll records," federal prosecutors alleged.

Karne further admitted that in February and March 2015, in response to a US Department of Labour audit, he assisted SCM Data and MMC Systems in the preparation of false leave slips for foreign workers that were submitted to the US Department of Labour's to conceal the fact that the foreign workers were not paid during those time periods as required by federal law.

Tags: immigration, fraud, h-1b visa, department of justice
Location: United States, Washington

Entertainment Gallery

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Jacqueline, other stars redefine glamour
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

National-level shooter attacks rape-accused Olympian Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput, the India's silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was attacked by a national-level shooter in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

Sonia Gandhi prefers 'non-polluted' Goa over Delhi: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's waves to the crowd during his Padyatra from Holy Sprit Church to Fatorda Ground at Margaon in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Exclusive: Shraddha cancels KWK and Comedy Nights Bachao owing to medical emergency

Shraddha Kapoor
 

OnePlus 3 to go on sale for Rs 18,999 on Flipkart

OnePlus 3 will be available at this discounted price until December 18, 4 pm, according to the teaser released by Flipkart.
 

No Indian cricketer in Geoffrey Boycott's all-time XI

The former England opener is currently in India on commentary duties. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Clinton says Putin's "personal beef" prompted election hacks

Hillary Clinton speaking in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Wintry blast from 'polar vortex' hammers Canada, Northern US

A person makes their way across King Street as snow flies through the air during a squall in downtown Toronto's financial district. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump promises Syria 'safe zones', Barack Obama says no easy fix

Donald Trump's new team made up of risk-takers, dealmakers

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. (Photo: AP)

White House needs a 'grown-up' to calm in crisis: Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham