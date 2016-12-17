World, America

Donald Trump slams China for seizing US naval drone in SCS

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 8:45 pm IST
China steals US Navy research drone in international waters rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act, Trump said.
US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)
 US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday slammed China for seizing an American naval drone in international waters of the disputed South China Sea, even as the Pentagon demanded its immediate release amid outrage from US lawmakers.

"China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters, rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented (unprecedented) act," Trump said in a tweet this morning.

Trump was reacting to reports that China has seized an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) on December 15 in the South China Sea while it was being recovered by a US Navy oceanographic survey ship.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook has called upon China to immediately return the American UUV.

"The UUV is a sovereign immune vessel of the United States. We call upon China to return our UUV immediately, and to comply with all of its obligations under international law," Cook demanded.

Top Republican Senator John McCain, Chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, said the act of China is a "flagrant violation" of the freedom of seas.

"The Chinese Navy's seizure of a US unmanned oceanographic vessel in international waters is a flagrant violation of the freedom of the seas. China had no right to seize this vehicle. And the United States must not stand for such outrageous conduct," McCain said.

"This brazen provocation fits a pattern of increasingly destabilising Chinese behaviour, including bullying its neighbours and militarising the South China Sea. And this behaviour will continue until it is met with a strong and determined US response, which until now the Obama administration has failed to provide," he alleged.

"Freedom of the seas and the principles of the rules-based order are not self-enforcing. American leadership is required in their defence. But that leadership has been sorely lacking," he said.

"We are not witnessing a China committed to a 'peaceful rise'. Instead, we are confronting an assertive China that has demonstrated its willingness to use intimidation and coercion to disrupt the rules-based order that has been the foundation of security and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region for seven decades," McCain said.

"We must adapt US policy and strategy to reflect this reality and ensure we have the necessary military forces, capabilities, and posture in the region to deter, and if necessary, defeat aggression," he said.

Tags: donald trump, drone, south china sea

Lifestyle Gallery

It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
 

Undersea volcano Axial gets recorded off Oregon Coast

The undersea volcano had previously occurred in 1998 and 2011 (Photo: Youtube/TheWashingtonPost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump's White House Chief of Staff meets predecessors

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, second from left, sits across the table from President-elect Donald Trump's incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, third from left, during a meeting in his office, with former Chiefs of Staffs. (Photo: AP)

Clinton says Putin's 'personal beef' prompted election hacks

Hillary Clinton speaking in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Wintry blast from 'polar vortex' hammers Canada, Northern US

A person makes their way across King Street as snow flies through the air during a squall in downtown Toronto's financial district. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump promises Syria 'safe zones', Barack Obama says no easy fix

Donald Trump's new team made up of risk-takers, dealmakers

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham