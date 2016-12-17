CIA says FBI agrees with assessment on Russian hacking: report

Washington: The FBI agrees with the CIA assessment that Russia was involved in hacking of servers of the Democratic party and that of the Hillary Clinton campaign during the elections, according to a media report.

John Brennan, Director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the top American intelligence agency, said this in an email to CIA staffers, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The email was written after Brennan met the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey and the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper early this week.

"Earlier this week, I met separately with FBI (Director) James Comey and DNI (Director of National Intelligence) Jim Clapper, and there is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election," Brennan said, according to US officials who have seen the message, the report said.

"There is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election. The three of us also agree that our organisations, along with others, need to focus on completing the thorough review of this issue that has been directed by President (Barack) Obama and which is being led by the DNI," Brennan wrote in the message to the CIA employees in which he also referred about his interaction with Congressman.

"In recent days, I have had several conversations with members of Congress, providing an update on the status of the review as well as the considerations that need to be taken into account as we proceed. Many, but unfortunately not all, members understand and appreciate the importance and the gravity of the issue, and they are very supportive of the process that is underway," Brennan said.

In a statement, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said in the course of the Committee's ongoing oversight of cyber-attacks during the US presidential campaign, they have not received any information from Intelligence Community (IC) agencies indicating that they have developed new assessments on this issue.

"I am alarmed that supposedly new information continues to leak to the media but has not been provided to Congress despite my letter asking for more information on this topic, and despite the Committee's request to schedule an urgent classified briefing that would set the record straight on the IC's current assessment," Nunes said.

As part of its ongoing oversight, the Committee has now planned visits to the FBI, NSA, CIA and DIA in January so members can further investigate this issue in the 115th Congress, Nunes said.