 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will bank on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to run through England’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: R Ashwin strikes in first over, Stokes departs
 
World, America

Chinese warship seizes US navy underwater drone in South China Sea

REUTERS
Published Dec 17, 2016, 8:48 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 8:49 am IST
The Chinese seizure will add to concerns about China's growing military presence and aggressive posture in disputed South China Sea.
The seized drone was deployed by an American oceanographic vessel. (Photo: Twitter)
 The seized drone was deployed by an American oceanographic vessel. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: A Chinese Navy warship has seized an underwater drone deployed by an American oceanographic vessel in international waters in the South China Sea, triggering a formal diplomatic protest from the United States and a demand for its return, a US defense official told Reuters on Friday.

The incident, the first of its kind in recent memory, took place on December 15 north-west of Subic Bay off the Philippines just as the USNS Bowditch, an oceanographic survey ship, was about to retrieve the unmanned, underwater vehicle (UUV), the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The UUV was lawfully conducting a military survey in the waters of the South China Sea," the official said.

"It's a sovereign immune vessel, clearly marked in English not to be removed from the water - that it was US property."

The Chinese seizure will add to concerns about China's growing military presence and aggressive posture in the disputed South China Sea, including its militarization of maritime outposts.

A US think tank reported this week that new satellite imagery indicated that China has installed weapons, including anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, on all seven artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea.

The seized underwater drone was part of an unclassified program to collect oceanographic data, including salinity, temperature and clarity of the water, the official added.

Such data can help inform US military sonar data, since sound is affected by such factors.

The United States issued the formal demarche, as such protests are known, through diplomatic channels and included a demand that China immediately return the underwater drone.

The Chinese have acknowledged the demarche but not responded to it, the official added.

Tags: south china sea, chinese warship, us navy underwater drone
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New York and Boston could approach record low in Arctic chill

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Pakistani toddler cured of rare disease at Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City

Zia Ulla holding his daughter Zeenia along with Dr. Sunil Bhat, Senior Consultant and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation service at Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center of Narayana Health City (Photo: DC)
 

I gave a screen-test for my role in Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan

Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, 'Dangal'.
 

Sona Mohapatra ‘laughs’ at IIT-Bombay, accuses them of asking her ‘to get a man’

Sona Mohapatra
 

Deepika Padukone follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps, moves out of her house

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.
 

Sunny praises Urvashi’s Kaabil item number; clash with Raees a thing of the past?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

A Syrian man pulls their belongings after he was evacuated with his family from Aleppo, near Idlib, Syria. (Photo: AP)

Obama raps Putin, says US could strike back on cyber attack

Barack Obama, right, and Russia's President President Vladimir Putin pose for members of the media before a bilateral meeting at the United Nations headquarters. (Photo: AP)

US vows reprisal for Russia hacking

U.S. President Barack Obama, right, and Russia's President President Vladimir Putin pose for members of the media before a bilateral meeting at the United Nations headquarters. President Barack Obama is promising that the U.S. will retaliate against Russia for its suspected meddling in America's election process, an accusation the Kremlin has vehemently denied.(Photo: AP)

UN secretary general Guterres appoints women for three top UN positions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American woman elected as Mayor of Californian city

Savita Vaidhyanathan, an MBA who worked as a high school Math teacher and an officer in a commercial bank as well as in non-profit management, was sworn in last week in a ceremony attended by her mother who had flown in from India. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham