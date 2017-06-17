World, America

US: Father’s live-in partner tortures 4-year-old girl to death; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 17, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
The incident of brutal torture which led to death of Aaliyah came into light after a postmortem report was revealed in the court.
Along with the accused, the judge also indicted the victim’s father for permitting child abuse and endangering children. (Representational Image)
 Along with the accused, the judge also indicted the victim’s father for permitting child abuse and endangering children. (Representational Image)

Columbus: A 25-year-old US woman, on Thursday, was given life imprisonment for brutally torturing and killing her boyfriend’s 4-year-old daughter at her residence in Toledo, Ohio.

According to a report in The Sun, Bridgette White was found guilty of murder and endangering children over the death of Aaliyah Smith, a younger child of her live-in partner Tyrone Hooks.

The incident of brutal torture which led to death of Aaliyah came into light after a postmortem report was revealed in the court.

Frank Spryszak, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court that Aaliyah had burns and blunt force trauma marks to her scalp, face, torso, buttocks, arms, hands, legs, and feet.

It was also brought to the court’s notice that the accused was a drug addict, and that, traces of heroin and cocaine were found in the child’s blood.

The court heard, the accused was meant to look after Aaliyah and her elder sister while her boyfriend, the girl’s father Tyrone Hooks, was at work.

Tyrone discovered the body of Aaliyah on November 22, 2016, and later called 911 to report the death. Subsequently, the father and his live-in partner were arrested.

The accused, at times used to lock Aaliyah up in a dog cage in a poorly lit basement. Police found the dog cage containing her hair fibres and a pair of the child’s underwear.

US court Judge Ruth Ann Franks while pronouncing the verdict told White repeatedly that she will be facing a maximum term of life in prison without eligibility for parole.

The judge said: “Presume you will never be released from the state penitentiary and you will die in prison.”

Along with the accused, the judge also indicted the victim’s father for permitting child abuse and endangering children.

Tags: life imprisonment, aaliyah
Location: United States, Ohio, Columbus

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uru movie review: Worth your time

Still from the film
 

As per deal, SRK pays Rs 5000 to Ranbir for suggesting title Jab Harry Met Sejal

When Shah Rukh gave Ranbir his reward. (Pic: Twitter/iamsrk)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli plays down hype around Indo-Pak final

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed pose for a picture with the trophy at the Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan final: R Ashwin hurts knee during practice

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: AP)
 

Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Pakistan ahead of ICC Champions Trophy final vs India

"PCB. Cricket team bhejna please,” tweeted Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor ahead of India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy final: 3 things Virat Kohli’s India must be wary of vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India will seek to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back in England.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US should show leadership to end child labour: Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi with Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna and his wife (Photo: Twitter)

Fathers play indispensable role: Trump in heartfelt Father's Day message

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

H-1B visa unlikely to be thorny issue in Modi-Trump talks: USIBC

Responding to a question, USIBC president said it is unlikely to be a strain in India-US ties. (File Photo)

Pakistan rape victim attends US opera inspired by her story

Kamala Sankaram (Center) portrays Pakistani women's rights activist Mukhtar Mai in the opera 'Thumbprint', at the Roy and Edna Disney/Calarts Theater in Los Angeles (Photo: AFP)

New York Times sues FBI to get notes of Comey-Trump talks

Trump has disputed both claims, saying flatly that he never asked Comey to drop the Flynn probe. (Photo: File/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham