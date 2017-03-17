Video: Muslim couple racially abused in US, 23-year-old woman comes to their rescue

A fellow passenger, Tracey Tong came to their defence and asked the woman to stop bothering them. (Photo: Screengrab)

New York: A 23-year-old woman came to the rescue of an unidentified Muslim couple while they were being verbally abused by a co-passenger aboard a New York City E subway train.

According to Daily Mail, a middle-aged woman was seen verbally harassing a Muslim couple for their existence in the US in a video that went viral.

She questioned the couple, "Why are you here? Why are you in this country if you're not with us?"

A fellow passenger, Tracey Tong came to their defence and asked the woman to stop bothering them.

Tong questioned the woman about her origin, at which, she yelled back and said, “she was born in the US her family is from Puerto Rico”.

'I’m asking you to please respect them,' insisted Tong. 'In Spanish, in English, in Chinese, in French – whatever language you want me to say it, I will say it.'

Urging the aggressor to respect the couple, Tong said, “We need to stick together”, irrespective of origin, religion and the language one speaks.

Her intervention made Tong a hero as the video being viral on the internet and has been watched for over million viewers.