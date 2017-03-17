 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451
 
World, America

Video: Muslim couple racially abused in US, 23-year-old woman comes to their rescue

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 17, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
A middle-aged woman was seen verbally harassing a Muslim couple for their existence in the US in a video that went viral.
A fellow passenger, Tracey Tong came to their defence and asked the woman to stop bothering them. (Photo: Screengrab)
 A fellow passenger, Tracey Tong came to their defence and asked the woman to stop bothering them. (Photo: Screengrab)

New York: A 23-year-old woman came to the rescue of an unidentified Muslim couple while they were being verbally abused by a co-passenger aboard a New York City E subway train.

According to Daily Mail, a middle-aged woman was seen verbally harassing a Muslim couple for their existence in the US in a video that went viral.

She questioned the couple, "Why are you here? Why are you in this country if you're not with us?"

A fellow passenger, Tracey Tong came to their defence and asked the woman to stop bothering them.

Tong questioned the woman about her origin, at which, she yelled back and said, “she was born in the US her family is from Puerto Rico”.

'I’m asking you to please respect them,' insisted Tong. 'In Spanish, in English, in Chinese, in French – whatever language you want me to say it, I will say it.'

Urging the aggressor to respect the couple, Tong said, “We need to stick together”, irrespective of origin, religion and the language one speaks.  

Her intervention made Tong a hero as the video being viral on the internet and has been watched for over million viewers.

Tags: muslim couple, racial abuse

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Glenn Maxwell becomes 2nd Australian to score tons in Test cricket, ODIs and T20Is

With a hundred in the Ranchi Test against India, Glenn Maxwell joined the likes of Tillakatne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon McCullum, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson who have hundreds against their names in Tests, ODIs and T20s. (Photo: AP)
 

Live, India vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 2: Rahul leads India's charge after Australia's 451

KL Rahul brought up his 4th half-century in the series as India made a promising start after Australia scored 451 in the first innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman hits back hard against sexual harassment at the workplace

The video comes at a crucial time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sierra Leone pastor unearths 706-carat diamond, possibly 10th largest ever found

In this photo taken from video footage, Sierra Leone's Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray hands a diamond during a meeting with delegates of Kono district, where the gem was found, at the presidential office in Freetown, Sierra Leone. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does not take field on day two

Virat Kohli, however, was seen joining his teammates at the warm-up before the start of play and had a long discussion with coach Anil Kumble and selector Devang Gandhi. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pictures: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte start Padman shoot in Indore

The pictures of Akshay and Radhika shared on Twitter by his fan club. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Akkistaan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US judge: Trump’s travel ban calls for shutdown of Muslims entering US

Judge James Robart noted that Washington and several other states have also asked Donald Trump to block the revised ban. (Photo: AFP)

Trump budget cuts would hit UN, international agencies hard

Francois Delattre the UN ambassador from US ally France lamented 'America's retreat and unilateralism.' (Photo: AP)

Central Americans fear that Trump will cut vital dollar lifeline

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Trump vows appeal up to Supreme Court after loss on travel ban

resident Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting: Mar 16 as Indian-American Appreciation Day to honour Hyd techie

Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed last month in a racially-motivated hate crime. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham