World, America

Leading Republicans, Democrats reject Trump's Obama wiretap assertion

REUTERS
Published Mar 17, 2017, 7:59 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 7:59 am IST
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said there was no evidence of surveillance.
US President Donald Trump without providing evidence, accused his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, of wiretapping him near the end of the campaign.(Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump without providing evidence, accused his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, of wiretapping him near the end of the campaign.(Photo: AP)

Washington: The leaders of the US Senate Intelligence Committee issued a bipartisan statement on Thursday rejecting President Donald Trump's assertion that the Obama administration tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The top Republican in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, added his voice to a growing chorus of lawmakers saying there was no sign of a wiretap.

In a testy briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Sean Spicer forcefully defended the president, citing news reports of intelligence collection on possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia in the presidential campaign.

"There is no question that there were surveillance techniques used throughout this", Spicer said.

The Republican president, without providing evidence, accused his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, of wiretapping him near the end of the campaign. An Obama spokesman said that was "simply false."

"Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016," Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Senator Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, said in a statement.

Ryan also said there was no evidence of surveillance.

"The point is that the intelligence committees in their continuing, widening, ongoing investigation of all things Russia, got to the bottom - at least so far - with respect to our intelligence community that - that no such wiretap existed," the House speaker told reporters.

Pressed at the White House briefing on whether Trump would back down from his wiretap accusations, Spicer said: "He stands by it."

Spicer also chastised the media for focusing so much attention on comments disparaging Trump's claim about surveillance. He said reporters had not focused enough on comments from officials denying the evidence of any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The Russian government has rejected an accusation by US intelligence agencies that it worked to influence the election in Trump's favour by hacking computer systems, among other methods.

Trump has been dogged by allegations that his associates had ties to Russian officials. Trump fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, last month after he failed to disclose contacts with Russia's ambassador before Trump took office on Jan. 20.

An official familiar with the investigations by Congress and intelligence and law enforcement agencies said investigators had looked as aggressively and thoroughly as they could for evidence of any spying on Trump or his associates but had found none.

On March 4, six weeks after he took over from Obama, Trump made the wiretap accusations in a Twitter post.

"How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!," Trump wrote.

At least four congressional committees included the startling accusation in their investigations of possible Russian meddling in the election campaign and Russian ties to Trump and his associates.

On Wednesday, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican, and top Democrat Adam Schiff told reporters they had seen no evidence that Trump Tower was tapped and said they would ask Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey about the issue during a public hearing on Monday.

On March 9, Comey briefed Nunes, Schiff, Ryan, Burr, Warner and three other top congressional officials on the same intelligence.

Trump appeared to back away from his accusation of wiretapping in a Fox News interview on Wednesday night.

"But wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you’re going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks," Trump said.

Tags: donald trump, barack obama, wiretapping
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Narendra Modi comes up with witty reply to Shastri's twitter message

Narendra Modi's response saw over 3000 retweets and more than 6000 likes by late evening. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunil Chhetri displeased with lack of international friendlies

Sunil Chhetri during a practice session in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

A surprisingly high number of couples get an orgasm at the same time

Many couples said they orgasm together every other time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Akshay Kumar does it again, donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans’ kin

Akshay Kumar
 

Are Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan no longer on talking terms?

The two have never worked on a film together before.
 

Blood group of men affects their chances of getting an erection

Certain blood types tied with heart diseases affect more (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Sad end to a fighter: Body of 89-yr-old WWII veteran found stuffed in suitcase

Investigators were still trying to determine why his body was moved. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

US: With nothing to eat, 3-year-old found living alone with dead mom for days

Authorities said Wednesday the child’s 37-year-old mother was found dead in a bedroom of the East Hartford home. (Representational image)

Judge blocks Donald Trump’s revised ban

President Donald Trump

Social media lets me bypass 'dishonest' press: Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Canadian prime minister, Ivanka Trump catch Broadway musical

Ivanka Trump sat next to the Canada PM Justin Trudeau in the White House Cabinet Room. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham