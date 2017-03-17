World, America

Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run

AP
Published Mar 17, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Stone tweeted that he was uninjured in the crash except for blurry vision in his right eye.
 Stone says the car he was riding in was 'T-boned' by a large, gray four-door car with a tinted windshield. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone says a car he was riding in this week in Florida was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

In a statement, Stone described the incident as "suspicious," coming as he is under scrutiny for his communication with the Russian-linked hacker Guccifer 2.0.

Stone tweeted that he was uninjured in the crash except for blurry vision in his right eye. Stone says the car he was riding in was "T-boned" by a large, grey four-door car with a tinted windshield.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the driver the vehicle did not stop or make any attempt to exchange information. Police says Stone was a passenger in a car driven by John P. Kakanis, 29, of Hallandale Beach, Florida.

