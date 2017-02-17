World, America

US: Man holds 18-year-old girl captive, forces her to 'trade sex for food'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
The man, now on trial for rape and kidnapping, was arrested in 2016, after the woman reported the allegations to a private investigator.
Representational Image: (Photo: File)
Utah: A 37-year-old man, Jared Stephen Morgan, has been charged with kidnapping his girlfriend’s 18-year-old daughter in 2014 and sexually abusing her in Duchesne, south-east of Salt Lake City.

On Wednesday, at a preliminary hearing in Duchesne, the victim, now 20 years old, alleged that Morgan used to rape her and force her to perform sex acts. In return, he would give her food and water.

The man, who is now on a trial for rape and kidnapping, was arrested in 2016, after the woman reported the allegations to a private investigator.

According to a Daily Mail report, she accompanied Morgan to the cabin sometime between June and July, 2014, but he started kissing and abusing her on the third night of their stay. She had previously shared the cabin with her mother and sibling.

She got into a fight with Morgan and struck him, which caused him to move her to a neighbouring cabin. She was afraid of leaving the cabin out of fear of what he would do to her and claimed that on five occasions she was forced to have sex with Morgan in exchange for food.

She further went on to say that he had raped her at gunpoint and made her eat rat faeces from the floor. They had eventually left the cabin and the woman moved out of the state.

Tags: kidnapped, woman abused, utah, gunpoint, 2014
Location: United States, Utah, Salt Lake City

